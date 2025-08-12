"Somebody isn't telling the truth": Fever fans react as Stephanie White drops massive Caitlin Clark injury update

  • home icon
By Atishay Jain
Published Aug 12, 2025 03:02 GMT
Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White provided the latest injury update on Caitlin Clark on Monday. White confirmed that the superstar point guard has not returned to practice but is carrying out individual workouts as she continues her rehabilitation from a right groin injury.

Speaking to reporters after the team’s practice session, White stated that Clark is taking all the right steps in her recovery. However, she all but confirmed that the two-time All-Star is still far from making her highly anticipated comeback.

"She's been able to get a little bit more in her full court running with all of her body weight," White said. "It's really building up from doing minimal to then building some endurance."
Social media was abuzz soon after Stephanie White’s latest statement on Caitlin Clark’s injury hit the internet. Fever fans made their feelings crystal clear, with some predicting Clark’s potential return date, while others claimed it would be better for the former Iowa standout not to return this season.

"She should be playing by now, doesn't take that long to heal. Somebody isn't telling the truth," a fan said.
Caitlin Clark has missed 10 consecutive games for Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark last suited up for the Indiana Fever on July 15 against the Connecticut Sun. The Fever star suffered a right groin injury during the fourth quarter of that game and has since missed 10 consecutive games. Overall, the former Iowa standout has missed 20 games this season, including the Commissioner’s Cup Final.

Indiana has played 32 games so far and boasts an 18-14 record. The franchise is currently in fifth place in the Western Conference standings and third in the Eastern Conference standings. With the Fever scheduled to play 12 more regular-season games, all eyes will be on whether Clark returns in time to get some reps under her belt before the playoffs.

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
