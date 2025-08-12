"Somebody isn't telling the truth": Fever fans react as Stephanie White drops massive Caitlin Clark injury update

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White provided the latest injury update on Caitlin Clark on Monday. White confirmed that the superstar point guard has not returned to practice but is carrying out individual workouts as she continues her rehabilitation from a right groin injury.Speaking to reporters after the team’s practice session, White stated that Clark is taking all the right steps in her recovery. However, she all but confirmed that the two-time All-Star is still far from making her highly anticipated comeback.&quot;She's been able to get a little bit more in her full court running with all of her body weight,&quot; White said. &quot;It's really building up from doing minimal to then building some endurance.&quot;Social media was abuzz soon after Stephanie White’s latest statement on Caitlin Clark’s injury hit the internet. Fever fans made their feelings crystal clear, with some predicting Clark’s potential return date, while others claimed it would be better for the former Iowa standout not to return this season.&quot;She should be playing by now, doesn't take that long to heal. Somebody isn't telling the truth,&quot; a fan said.Carmine Cooley @cooley_carmineLINK@chloepeterson67 she should be playing by now, doesn't take that long to heal. Somebody isn't telling the truthAnother said: Caitlin x AB 🧚🏽❤️💙 @MhzShanniiLINK@chloepeterson67 If I was a reporter I would ask a direct question, is Caitlin expected to come back from her injuries for the rest of the season because all they keep saying is there is no timeline she is not back in regular practice so just say what it is instead not being clear on anythingA fan commented: What’s left of the right @leftofright94LINK@chloepeterson67 She should sit out, let them miss the playoffs or lose out quick in the first round, and use that to get this coach as far away from this team as possible.Commented another: Cassius_little 💲🐝 @4lacOLLINK@chloepeterson67 she seems so upset n dont want to talk a lot about caitlin clark injury n rehab each time this season. White got so bad vibes with her jaw so serious when it is about CC...A fan wrote: Dallas Cooper @coopergroupflLINK@chloepeterson67 Just be honest and say she’s not coming about this season. Rest up Caitlin can’t wait till next year.Wrote another: Timmy Hook @BuffaloSally99LINK@chloepeterson67 I think she will be back for the Lynx game on 8/22. That gives her all this week to get her endurance back and then they have 4 days of practice the week of 8/17.Caitlin Clark has missed 10 consecutive games for Indiana FeverCaitlin Clark last suited up for the Indiana Fever on July 15 against the Connecticut Sun. The Fever star suffered a right groin injury during the fourth quarter of that game and has since missed 10 consecutive games. Overall, the former Iowa standout has missed 20 games this season, including the Commissioner’s Cup Final.Indiana has played 32 games so far and boasts an 18-14 record. The franchise is currently in fifth place in the Western Conference standings and third in the Eastern Conference standings. With the Fever scheduled to play 12 more regular-season games, all eyes will be on whether Clark returns in time to get some reps under her belt before the playoffs.