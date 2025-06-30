Sophie Cunningham cashes in on viral Sun altercation involving Caitlin Clark by landing deal with billion-dollar security giant

The last time the Indiana Fever played the Connecticut Sun, the game turned ugly after an altercation involving Jacy Sheldon, Caitlin Clark and Marina Mabrey. Clark had confronted Sheldon after being poked in the eye during a play. Meanwhile, Mabrey came from behind and seemingly pushed Clark on to the court.

Fast forward to the fourth quarter, Sophie Cunningham almost slammed Sheldon on the court as the Sun star drove to the basket for a lay-up. Although she was ejected from the game, Cunningham's message was loud and clear for opponents roughing up her teammate.

Cunningham has often taken the role of an "enforcer" and a "protector" of her team, which provided her the perfect segue to feature in a security camera commercial.

On Sunday, the Fever star announced her newest deal with the billion-dollar security camera company, Ring. She posted an ad video on her Instagram handle as well.

"On the court, I protect my team. At home, @ring protects me. 💙 #ad," Cunningham wrote in the caption.

"In light of recent events, you guys know how serious I am about protecting my girls on the court," she said in the video. "But what's protecting my home court? AKA, my actual home? The obvious choice is Ring."

Cunningham has also been very vocal about the necessity of protecting Clark against hard fouls. She has constantly called out officials for not protecting her Fever teammate enough during dangerous plays.

After her altercation with Sheldon, Cunningham's jersey was sold out within days.

Cunningham is a big part of Fever's tough character, and her popularity has skyrocketed among Indiana fans more recently. Perhaps her deal with Ring is only the start of many more things to come.

Aces coach Becky Hammon defends Sophie Cunningham after petition to ban her from the league

After Sophie Cunningham's hard foul on Jacy Sheldon, Cunningham also received a lot of hate. There was even a petition circulating, asking people to sign in support of banning the Fever player from the league.

Amid all the chatter, Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon stepped in to defend Cunningham. In a conversation with The Mirror US, Hammon started by saying that getting physical was necessary to defend Caitlin Clark, but it got out of hands eventually.

She's a beast...and she's just going to continue to get better. But she's a player who you have to be physical with. If you just follow her around, she's going to cook you for dinner," Hammon said of Clark.

"But at the end of the day...there's too much bumping, too much grabbing, too much fouling that's not getting called," she added. "And people are tired of getting hit."

When asked about Cunningham's actions, Hammon argued in favor of the Fever player defending her teammate.

"I think teammates should step in and defend Caitlin," she said.

In her first season with the Fever, Cunningham is averaging 5.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals.

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More