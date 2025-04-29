Sophie Cunningham reacts to Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell & other stars featuring in Fever's preseason hype post

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will enter the 2025 WNBA season as title contenders. With powerhouses like the Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx vying for the championship, the Fever front office strategically assembled a roster built to compete.

The Fever seems very confident, and it is apparent from their latest social media post. On Monday, the Indiana Fever's Instagram posted a series of pictures featuring Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and others. The last quote from the post summarized the mentality of the team.

"We're not her just for THE MOMENT. We are here to TAKE OVER," the last quote read.

Take a look at the post.

It was hard for anyone not to get hyped up after reading the post, let alone an Indiana Fever player. Sophie Cunningham, acquired by the Fever in the offseason, had a one-word reaction to the post.

"GOOSEBUMPS 🔥🔥🔥," she wrote in the comments.

Sophie Cunningham's comment

The Indiana Fever will open their campaign with a regular-season game against the Chicago Sky in an ESPN doubleheader on May 17.

WNBA Insider reveals Caitlin Clark embracing her jacked-up physique for the upcoming season

Caitlin Clark was the biggest basketball story last year. From dominating college basketball to drawing a massive crowd in her rookie season, Clark made headlines almost every day in 2024. Lucky for her, she got some breathing time after her rookie season.

The Indiana Fever star made a very judicious use of her time away from basketball. She played golf and spent most of her time away from the media gaze, sometimes appearing for high-profile games.

While away from the spotlight, Clark reportedly spent significant time in the gym, preparing for her next season. During the NCAA Tournament, her appearance at a Hawkeyes game drew attention, with media highlighting her noticeably toned arms and overall muscle gains.

On Monday, ESPN W posted a clip on X from SportsCenter, where ESPN's Alexa Philippou reported that the Indiana Fever star used her offseason to "rest and reset" for the challenge in the 2025 WNBA season.

"For her though this offseason was also about rest and reset," Philippou said. "She said that it was a really healthy experience for her to be out of the spotlight after such a crazy first year in the league."

During her rookie season, Caitlin Clark struggled with the physicality of the league and adopted Michael Jordan's approach to bulking up when he prepared to face the "Bad Boy" Pistons.

