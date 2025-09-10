Sophie Cunningham sends 2-word reaction after Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot dead at campus event in Utah

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham reacted to right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk being shot dead in Utah. Kirk had been a long supporter of US President Donald Trump and spoke on various political issues. He was shot inside the Utah Valley University event. Cunningham reacted to a post by Riley Gaines Barker, who has also previously commented on Caitlin Clark and the WNBA. Parker posted a picture with Kirk and captioned the post with an emotional message.&quot;I'm so sick. Literal disbelief, she wrote. &quot;We have a sickness in our society. The truth is so hated. Stop what you're doing and say a prayer to the Most High for Charlie Kirk and his family.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSophie Cunningham commented on the post, sending prayers towards Kirk. &quot;Prayers up,&quot; she commented, followed by a sad face and a red heart emoji.Cunningham's comment