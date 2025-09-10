  • home icon
  Sophie Cunningham sends 2-word reaction after Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot dead at campus event in Utah

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 10, 2025 21:20 GMT
Sophie Cunningham reacted to Charlie Kirk being shot dead at campus event in Utah [Picture Credit: Getty]
WNBA star Sophie Cunningham reacted to right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk being shot dead in Utah. Kirk had been a long supporter of US President Donald Trump and spoke on various political issues. He was shot inside the Utah Valley University event.

Cunningham reacted to a post by Riley Gaines Barker, who has also previously commented on Caitlin Clark and the WNBA. Parker posted a picture with Kirk and captioned the post with an emotional message.

"I'm so sick. Literal disbelief, she wrote. "We have a sickness in our society. The truth is so hated. Stop what you're doing and say a prayer to the Most High for Charlie Kirk and his family."
Sophie Cunningham commented on the post, sending prayers towards Kirk.

"Prayers up," she commented, followed by a sad face and a red heart emoji.
Cunningham's comment
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
