Sophie Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Indiana Fever's "firecracker" perform in blockbuster game against LA Sparks? (Aug. 5)

Sophie Cunningham suited up for the Indiana Fever in their blockbuster road game against the LA Sparks on Tuesday. The shooting guard was in the starting lineup alongside Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard, Kelsey Mitchell and Aari McDonald.It was a tale of two halves for Cunningham, who played well in the opening half but failed to make her presence felt in the last two quarters. The Fever guard attempted seven shots in the first half and none in the second as Indiana’s five-game win streak came to an end with a 100-91 loss.In the end, Sophie Cunningham finished with seven points, one rebound, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes. She shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range. The star guard recorded a -11 plus/minus rating on the night.Sophie Cunningham through four quarters vs. LA Sparks (Aug. 5)Cunningham, who was recently called the team’s “firecracker” by veteran forward Natasha Howard, wasted no time in sparking the team’s offense. The former Phoenix Mercury guard scored the first bucket for Indiana by draining a shot from beyond the arc. She attempted three shots in the first quarter, made two, and also recorded two steals.The second period saw an even greater contribution from Cunningham, who made two more shots, including another from 3-point range. She continued to make an impact in other areas as well, raising her assist tally to two on the night.At halftime, Sophie Cunningham had eight points on 3 of 7 shooting, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. She also recorded two assists and two steals in 16:46 minutes.Cunningham lacked aggressiveness after the halftime break. She played eight minutes in the third quarter and didn't even put up a single shot attempt. She saw limited action in the fourth quarter and didn't make any impact whatsoever.