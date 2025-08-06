  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • Sophie Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Indiana Fever's "firecracker" perform in blockbuster game against LA Sparks? (Aug. 5)

Sophie Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Indiana Fever's "firecracker" perform in blockbuster game against LA Sparks? (Aug. 5)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 06, 2025 04:20 GMT
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Sophie Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Indiana Fever's "firecracker" perform in blockbuster game against LA Sparks? (Aug. 5). (Image Source: Getty)

Sophie Cunningham suited up for the Indiana Fever in their blockbuster road game against the LA Sparks on Tuesday. The shooting guard was in the starting lineup alongside Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard, Kelsey Mitchell and Aari McDonald.

Ad

It was a tale of two halves for Cunningham, who played well in the opening half but failed to make her presence felt in the last two quarters. The Fever guard attempted seven shots in the first half and none in the second as Indiana’s five-game win streak came to an end with a 100-91 loss.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the end, Sophie Cunningham finished with seven points, one rebound, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes. She shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range. The star guard recorded a -11 plus/minus rating on the night.

Sophie Cunningham through four quarters vs. LA Sparks (Aug. 5)

Cunningham, who was recently called the team’s “firecracker” by veteran forward Natasha Howard, wasted no time in sparking the team’s offense. The former Phoenix Mercury guard scored the first bucket for Indiana by draining a shot from beyond the arc. She attempted three shots in the first quarter, made two, and also recorded two steals.

Ad
Ad

The second period saw an even greater contribution from Cunningham, who made two more shots, including another from 3-point range. She continued to make an impact in other areas as well, raising her assist tally to two on the night.

At halftime, Sophie Cunningham had eight points on 3 of 7 shooting, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. She also recorded two assists and two steals in 16:46 minutes.

Cunningham lacked aggressiveness after the halftime break. She played eight minutes in the third quarter and didn't even put up a single shot attempt. She saw limited action in the fourth quarter and didn't make any impact whatsoever.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications