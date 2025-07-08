“Standing ovation for the fraud and quitter”: Fever fans furious as DeWanna Bonner makes grand public appearance in Phoenix to rousing welcome

Indiana Fever fans were furious after spotting DeWanna Bonner at Footprint Center for the Phoenix Mercury game on Monday. On June 25, the veteran forward was unconditionally released by the Fever after saying that she wouldn't return to play for them.

After Bonner left, there were speculations that she would sign with the Mercury and reunite with her partner, Alyssa Thomas. When Phoenix faced the Dallas Wings, Bonner, who sat courtside, received a standing ovation from Mercury fans.

However, it did not sit well with Indiana fans. Some slammed Bonner for quitting on the Fever.

"It’s sickening. Standing ovation for the fraud and quitter. Gross," a fan wrote.

"Quitter," one fan tweeted.

A fan said Bonner was scared to play for a big market team.

"Don’t be too loud or excited because DB does not like that. It scares her," one fan commented.

"The league is on the verge of exploding with popularity, but concrete shoes like this keep holding them back. This woman literally quit on a team less than a month ago," another fan wrote.

A fan was more focused on the game than on the reception Bonner received.

"Ni** who cares??? And why does this vid have 14k views already? Smh let’s just see the game," a fan said.

Others anticipated Bonner being roughed up by Sophie Cunningham when the Fever face the Mercury.

"She needs to keep TF out of Sophie's way when they play the Fever!!" one fan tweeted.

"And i might get me a ticket to that next phx fever game," another fan commented.

Mercury coach comments on DeWanna Bonner potentially joining the Mercury

In the past few days, the conversation around DeWanna Bonner potentially joining the Phoenix Mercury has exponentially picked up. ESPN reported on Monday that Bonner was expected to sign with the team that drafted her in 2009.

However, when Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts was asked on Tuesday about the reports, he gave a hilarious response.

"Who is that," Tibbetts said. " ... I have no comment on this at the moment."

Front Office Sports confirmed on Tuesday that Bonner was headed to the Mercury, and the deal will be announced in the next few days.

Phoenix is a stable team. It's the second seed this season with a 13-6 record, only behind the Minnesota Lynx. Additionally, the team already has 12 signed players — the maximum allowed by the league.

If the Mercury signs Bonner, they will have to waive a player. It is a big move for a top team, and might get flak from fans.

