"Swinging that right leg around" - WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark's emphatic soccer finish during injury recovery

Caitlin Clark fans are having a rough time this season as the Indiana Fever star guard has been in and out of games due to injuries. The star guard is currently on the sidelines because of a right groin injury.However, the injury has not stopped Clark from being on the sidelines with her teammates and carrying on her off-court endeavours. On Monday, the Fever star guard travelled to Des Moines, Iowa, for the opening of the Caitlin Clark Foundation community basketball court.She displayed her philanthropic side at the event and gave away backpacks and school supplies to students. However, another clip featuring Clark from the event has gone viral on social media. In the video, the Fever star guard is seen kicking a soccer ball with her right leg.The fans swarmed social media with their opinions on the Fever star's soccer skills with her injured right leg.&quot;She is SWINGING that right leg around my god 😭😭😭😭&quot; one fan said.&quot;Stop moving the right leg! PLEASE!!!!&quot; another fan said.&quot;Jfc girl stop kicking the ball with your groin injury,&quot; another fan said.&quot;The groin CC, the groin!!! 🤦🏻‍♀️,&quot; another fan said.While many fans were concerned for the Fever guard's safety, one fan looked on the brighter side.&quot;Well, she doesn’t appear to be experiencing any right groin pain when she does this kick, so that’s good 😊&quot; the fan commented.&quot;obviously there's nothing wrong with her right groin for her to be kicking futsals with her right leg,&quot; another fan said.The right groin injury has caused Caitlin Clark to miss the Indiana Fever's last four games. There is still no definite timeline for her return, and for now, fans can only hope for her to return as soon as possible.Caitlin Clark once got mad over a disallowed goal she scored after beating multiple defendersBefore Caitlin Clark started shattering college basketball records as an Iowa Hawkeye player, the star guard was getting past defenders in a soccer game. Before attending the University of Iowa, she attended Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines.During her time in high school, the Fever guard was a multi-sport athlete who played basketball and soccer. On June 3, a clip from one of Clark's high school soccer matches surfaced on social media, where she is seen getting mad over a disallowed goal.In the video, Caitlin Clark is seen playing as a winger for her high school soccer team. She receives the ball in the final third of the pitch after her teammate passes to her after winning the midfield. Clark is then seen tearing apart the opposing team's defense, beating the first defender with a nutmeg and the second one with a fake shot.She slotted the ball smoothly into the left corner, beating the goalkeeper. However, as the now-Fever guard is running back, celebrating her masterclass, the referee disallowed the goal, which sent Clark into a frenzy.Clark was good at soccer at the high school level; however, she chose a basketball career. She made history in the NCAA Tournament as the leading scorer and became a global sensation after joining the Fever.