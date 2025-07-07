"That means Caitlin Clark will be playing" - WNBA fans fired up as Paige Bueckers vs Fever matchup gets surprise venue upgrade

WNBA fans reacted to the league suddenly changing the venue of Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever vs Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings matchup. On Monday, the Wings announced that the August 1 matchup between the teams will be moved to the American Airlines Center. It was originally scheduled to be played at College Park Center.

Clark, who has been dealing with a groin injury, is making progress and is expected to return after the All-Star break. Before August 1, Indiana will face Dallas on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Fans were fired up after the Fever shared the update on X. However, a fan was concerned that the WNBA was putting pressure on Caitlin Clark by making such announcements in advance.

"Stop putting so much pressure on this young lady. The league disrespects while trying to make money out of her. CC play only when ur 110% ready. Don’t come back early."

For some fans, the change of arena meant the return of Clark.

"That means @CaitlinClark22 will be playing 🧐."

"The Clark action taking over."

A Fever fan was happy with the team's performance in Clark's absence.

"The last game was 🔥 without CC. So glad I took my daughter.#GoFever."

Some fans made bold predictions about the viewership and attendance ahead of the potential Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers game.

"This game will be more watched than Lebron vs Curry 🤣💀💀."

"Caitlin Clark has unmatched motion. She is selling out those 20,000 seat arenas. Took the Wings long enough to make the switch."

A fan used a famous Michael Jackson meme to show excitement about a potential matchup between two young WNBA stars.

Christine Brennan slams WNBA for unpreparedness for Caitlin Clark's rise

Caitlin Clark became one of the biggest names in women's basketball before entering the WNBA. She drew record crowds during her college career and generated unprecedented attention for the Indiana Fever.

Clark's rookie season matched the league's high expectations, but her arrival also sparked controversy. Reports of jealousy and animosity among players surfaced as Clark's popularity soared. The WNBA faced criticism for its response to these tensions and its handling of Clark's rapid rise.

During her appearance on CNN on Sunday, Christine Brennan, author of "On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women's Sports," slammed the league for the lack of preparedness ahead of Clark's arrival in the league.

"The notion that the WNBA wasn't ready for this and couldn't believe this could happen set in motion so many of the issues and conversations we've had over the jealousy and concern—the cheap shot hits from the other players," Brennan said.

"This incredible thing is happening to the WNBA, and the league seems completely unprepared for it and the national scrutiny that was coming because of the arrival of Clark."

Quite understandably, the league has a massive responsibility towards Clark. Moreover, it has to rally behind, protect its star player and let them take women's basketball to a new height.

