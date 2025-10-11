"That’s powerful": A'ja Wilson shares true feelings on being serenaded as the 'Michael Jordan of WNBA'

A'ja Wilson led the Las Vegas Aces to their third WNBA championship in four years on Friday. Wilson's recent heroics in the playoffs prompted several fans and pundits to compare her to arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan. Social media was flooded with fans crowning Wilson as the &quot;Michael Jordan of the WNBA.&quot;When asked about her thoughts on being compared to Jordan, the Aces center made her feelings crystal clear. While she acknowledged the compliment, Wilson emphasized that she still needs to win more titles and individual honors before she can be mentioned alongside the Chicago Bulls legend.&quot;Wow, that’s powerful. I still have more winning to do,&quot; Wilson said. &quot;When you're compared to greats, when you're compared to legends, that means you're doing something right. I'm so grateful, but I would never be who I am without my teammates. They are really the true MJ's. They come in to work really, really good and so I'm appreciative of that.&quot;Michael Jordan won six NBA championships during his Hall of Fame career. He captured five regular-season MVP awards, six NBA Finals MVP trophies, one Defensive Player of the Year award and secured the scoring title an incredible 10 times.Megumi @omohoustonLINKI’m ready to say it, A’ja Wilson is the GOAT! She is the Michael Jordan of the WBNA!A'ja Wilson's trophy cabinet isn't as stacked as Jordan's yet, but the Aces superstar still has plenty of time to add more silverware to her resume. Having played just eight seasons in the WNBA and still only 29 years old, Wilson is in her prime. The chances of her adding more trophies are significantly higher than not.A'ja Wilson vs. Michael Jordan at age 29If you compare the trophy haul of A'ja Wilson and Michael Jordan by the age of 29, the Las Vegas Aces center is ahead in several categories. Wilson has won three WNBA titles, four league MVPs, two WNBA Finals MVPs, three Defensive Player of the Year awards and two scoring titles in her career so far.At the age of 29, Michael Jordan had won two NBA titles, three league MVPs, two NBA Finals MVPs, one Defensive Player of the Year award and six scoring titles.Jordan went on to three-peat twice in his career, something Wilson has yet to achieve. The Aces are currently a dynasty in the WNBA and it wouldn’t be surprising if Wilson leads them to three consecutive championships in the near future.