"Be thankful for it while it's here": Bam Adebayo melts over girlfriend A'ja Wilson in first public statement after Aces win WNBA title

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo didn’t shy away from publicly gushing over his girlfriend A’ja Wilson on Friday. Adebayo was in the building when Wilson led the Las Vegas Aces to a victory in Game 4, subsequently lifting her third WNBA trophy and earning her second WNBA Finals MVP award.Adebayo jumped out of his seat and made his way to the court after the final whistle to share an emotional, warm and lengthy embrace with Wilson. The Heat center was later asked about his feelings regarding his partner’s latest accomplishment and Adebayo urged people to be grateful for the opportunity to watch Wilson play basketball.&quot;Super proud of her,&quot; Adebayo said. &quot;Y'all don't see the behind the scenes, the ups and the downs, so being able to obviously have this moment with her and share this moment, it's truly special. I'm truly proud of her and like I tell everybody, be thankful for it while it's here.&quot;Bam Adebayo and A'ja Wilson reportedly began dating in 2024. The duo made several public appearances together during the 2025 Paris Olympics and later fueled discussions about their budding relationship through social media posts and additional public outings. Their relationship was officially confirmed during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.A'ja Wilson relies on Bam Adebayo's experience and adviceA’ja Wilson recently spoke candidly about how she relies on Bam Adebayo to help her navigate challenging situations, both on and off the court. Wilson emphasized that Adebayo’s experience in handling difficult circumstances in challenging environments is the reason she values the Miami Heat star’s advice so highly.&quot;He’s seen different locker rooms, different situations,&quot; Wilson told ESPN’s Michael Voepel. &quot;If he thinks, ‘No, that’s not the right thing to say,’ he’ll definitely tell me. I respect his view a lot. So we kind of go back and forth, and I’m like, ‘Well, how would you handle this situation? What would you feel like?’&quot;Then that’s when I was like, ‘All right, now I can talk to my teammates and let them know. It’s okay to feel embarrassed. We really should be embarrassed. But this is how we’re moving forward.'&quot;Wilson, meanwhile, made another strong case for being the greatest WNBA player of all time after completing a historic season with another title. She became the first player ever to win the scoring title, MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP in a single season.Wilson’s resume at age 29 is truly inspiring and one of a kind. She is a four-time MVP winner, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time WNBA Finals MVP and three-time WNBA champion, among several other accolades.