Caitlin Clark has built a strong friendship with her Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston, who is on a three-year, $233,468 deal. The two have often been seen sharing warm hugs and heartfelt moments on the Fever bench, and they’ve spoken publicly about their close bond on multiple occasions.Boston, who arguably knows Clark better than most, recently revealed a few lesser-known facts about the former Iowa star. During a fan Q&amp;A led by WNBA legend Candace Parker, Boston was asked: &quot;What’s something most people don’t know about Caitlin Clark?&quot;In her response, Boston revealed that Clark is not only a talented point guard, but also a cookie baker and is hilarious too. The conversation continued as Parker pressed Boston for more details about Clark's baking talents, eager to learn more about the Fever star’s hidden skills.When the WNBA legend asked if Caitlin Clark brings cookies to the gym, Aliyah Boston made a candid confession and revealed that Clark claims she is going to, but has never actually brought any. Boston then admitted that she hadn’t personally tasted Clark’s cookies, but had heard about her baking skills from others.&quot;No, that’s just the word on the street,&quot; Boston said.Meanwhile, Boston and Parker are teaming up to host a new podcast titled &quot;Post Moves,&quot; set to premiere on July 30. Teaser clips from the show have already started circulating on social media.Aliyah Boston to play without Caitlin Clark on ThursdayThe Indiana Fever will once again be without star point guard Caitlin Clark when they take on the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. With Clark sidelined due to a right groin injury, Aliyah Boston will be expected to carry a major load for the team.There’s still no clear timeline for Clark’s return as fans await a concrete update from the Fever. The two-time All-Star has already missed 11 regular-season games this season and was also absent for the Commissioner’s Cup final due to injury.