  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "That's the word on the street": $233,468 Fever star spills the beans on Caitlin Clark's off-court life and lesser-known traits

"That's the word on the street": $233,468 Fever star spills the beans on Caitlin Clark's off-court life and lesser-known traits

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 24, 2025 02:24 GMT
&quot;That
"That's the word on the street": $233,468 Aliyah Boston spills the beans on Caitlin Clark's off-court life and lesser-known traits. (Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark has built a strong friendship with her Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston, who is on a three-year, $233,468 deal. The two have often been seen sharing warm hugs and heartfelt moments on the Fever bench, and they’ve spoken publicly about their close bond on multiple occasions.

Ad

Boston, who arguably knows Clark better than most, recently revealed a few lesser-known facts about the former Iowa star. During a fan Q&A led by WNBA legend Candace Parker, Boston was asked:

"What’s something most people don’t know about Caitlin Clark?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In her response, Boston revealed that Clark is not only a talented point guard, but also a cookie baker and is hilarious too. The conversation continued as Parker pressed Boston for more details about Clark's baking talents, eager to learn more about the Fever star’s hidden skills.

When the WNBA legend asked if Caitlin Clark brings cookies to the gym, Aliyah Boston made a candid confession and revealed that Clark claims she is going to, but has never actually brought any. Boston then admitted that she hadn’t personally tasted Clark’s cookies, but had heard about her baking skills from others.

Ad
"No, that’s just the word on the street," Boston said.
Ad

Meanwhile, Boston and Parker are teaming up to host a new podcast titled "Post Moves," set to premiere on July 30. Teaser clips from the show have already started circulating on social media.

Aliyah Boston to play without Caitlin Clark on Thursday

The Indiana Fever will once again be without star point guard Caitlin Clark when they take on the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. With Clark sidelined due to a right groin injury, Aliyah Boston will be expected to carry a major load for the team.

Ad

There’s still no clear timeline for Clark’s return as fans await a concrete update from the Fever. The two-time All-Star has already missed 11 regular-season games this season and was also absent for the Commissioner’s Cup final due to injury.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications