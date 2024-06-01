Angel Reese has risen to become one of the biggest fashion faces in the WNBA. However, the Chicago Sky’s rookie was having a tough time walking down the floor in her heels, despite nailing the outfit. Her awkward walk sent fans into a frenzy and joining the fans was former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Earlier today, ahead of the game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, Reese walked into the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena in high heels. Although she set the mood for the game, she was clearly in discomfort in those heels. Reese walked awkwardly and entered the Chicago Sky’s locker room.

When Reese came across the media clicking her pictures, she hilariously said that she wanted to take them off as soon as possible.

“Let me get these shoes off. A baddie! Can’t stay too bas too long,” the rookie commended.

Fans were amused by Reese's uncomfortable walk and had some hilarious comments on the post by the WNBA. Some of the fans hilariously commented on her hurting knees.

“Know her feet screaming,” a fan wrote.

“Knees ready to buckle at any second,” another fan wrote.

Nate Robinson joined the fans’ hysteria in the comments section. Reacting to the video, the former NBA player wrote:

“That walk lol.”

Watching Reese in discomfort, some of the fans said that Reese can't walk in heels and should just switch to flip-flops.

"A fan wrote, “I love my girl, but she can’t walk in heels to save her life. You still my Barbie though!”

"Girl puts some flip fops on lol," another fan wrote.

Some fans in the comment section could relate their experience to Reese's. They simply asked Sky's rookie to take the heels off.

"We know the feeling girl. Take ‘em off," a fan wrote.

"Actual footage of me after brunch with too many mimosas," another fan wrote.

Nate Robinson commented on Angel Reese's awkward walk. [Photo Credit: WNBA Instagram handle]

From collaborating with big fashion brands to being one of the faces of Reebok, the Chicago Sky’s rookie’s brand value has skyrocketed.

Angel Reese debuts Reebok "Barbie" Edition against Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese faced Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Saturday in Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena. It was the most suitable time for Reese to enter the game with her new signature shoe.

Reese entered the game wearing a pink Reebok Angel Reese "Barbie" Edition. The newest version of Reese's sneakers has pink rhinestones inserted in the upper. The sneakers have a white midsole and two separate Barbie logo patterns on them.

According to Tori Rubinstein from Yahoo Sports, Reese got her shoe designed after collaborating with SoLegit Customs’s designer, Baroota. This is a custom sneaker and no further detail has been provided about the shoe.

Reese and Reebok had earlier released the “Sky Town” sneaker in Sky’s home opener against Connecticut Sun.

On the other hand, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever defeated Angel Reese and the Sky in a nail-biting game on Saturday. The Fever won the game 71-70. Angel Reese ended the game with eight points and 13 rebounds. Clark recorded 11 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.