"The audacity to shrug that off": Fever fans fuming after Kelsey Plum's questionable un-called foul on $249,244 star surfaces

NBA fans reacted to Kelsey Plum getting away with no foul call after a debatable defensive play during the Indiana Fever vs the LA Sparks game on Saturday. The Sparks star has previously been targeted on social media, but this time, Fever fans also seemed frustrated with the officials.During a play in the second quarter, Plum was defending Kelsey Mitchell. The Fever star guard tried to beat Plum with a screen from Aliyah Boston. However, as soon as the $249,244 Fever star [according to Spotrac] got behind Boston, it appeared like Plum grabbed Mitchell's hand to stop her.When Fever coach Stephanie White, who was on the other side, appealed, the referee, who was nearest to the play, shrugged it off, indicating that he didn't see any foul by Plum.Reacting to the play, a fan laughed at the referee's decision to shrug the foul off, writing:&quot;I love how the ref throws up his hands, 'oh, if only someone had the power to do something.'&quot;bright_lights_smol_kitty @o_0T0_oLINK@kenswift @Kelz_Hoop @SydJColson I love how the ref throws up his hands, &quot;oh, if only someone had the power to do something!&quot;&quot;bruh the audacity to shrug that off, nuts,&quot; another fan wrote.Candid_hey @madebycandidLINK@kenswift @Kelz_Hoop @SydJColson bruh the audacity to shrug that off, nuts.A fan demanded that the league address poor officiating in WNBA games.&quot;Yeah, complete BS. The league needs to do something about the refs and their very poor job performance this year. Also way too many play stoppages for video replay,&quot; they wrote.Dan @yyzr30LINK@kenswift @Kelz_Hoop @SydJColson Yeah, complete BS. The league needs to do something about the refs and their very poor job performance this year. Also way too many play stoppages for video replay!A fan blatantly called Kelsey Plum a &quot;dirty&quot; player, writing:&quot;Plum is a dirty player who gets away with it. She also face guards KM the entire game.&quot;GordonPress1 @GordonPress1LINK@kenswift @Kelz_Hoop @SydJColson Plum is a dirty player who gets away with it. She also face guards KM the entire game.A fan was frustrated with the league not addressing the officiating issues.&quot;It's crazy,this league and these players, we're finally getting a fan base and viewership, and they are letting these refs and this lack of rules destroy it all, can't even watch anymore,&quot; the fan commented.Lorri @Lorri75882404LINK@kenswift @Kelz_Hoop @SydJColson It's crazy,this league and these players, we're finally getting a fan base and viewership, and they are letting these refs and this lack of rules destroy it all, can't even watch anymore !A fan sent a shout-out to the Fever's team camaraderie in facing the referee.&quot;I cannot believe that wasnt called. Also now understand why usually quiet Kels was talking. Shout out Lexie for having her back,&quot; they wrote.Mel @phinpitgiliLINK@kenswift @Kelz_Hoop @SydJColson I cannot believe that wasnt called. Also now understand why usually quiet kels was talking. Shout out lexie for having her back.Without mincing words, a fan called them &quot;blind&quot; and &quot;slow.&quot;&quot;Fricking refs can’t see the Forrest through the trees. Dumb, blind, slow, and they drool when they waddle down court,&quot; the fan wrote.Justyn Case @JustynCase24077LINK@kenswift @Kelz_Hoop @SydJColson Fricking refs can’t see the Forrest through the trees. Dumb, blind, slow, and they drool when they waddle down courtSparks coach defends Kelsey Plum after controversial, dangerous playEarlier this month, Kelsey Plum received massive criticism from WNBA fans after her controversial foul during the Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries game. In the last minutes of the game, Plum, who was defending Veronica Burton on a play, threw her left foot in Burton's way, as Burton fell on the court.After the replay, the Sparks star was slapped with a flagrant foul, but that wasn't enough to convince fans. Fans on social media called out Kelsey Plum and opined that the play was violent, even calling for her suspension.After the game, Sparks coach Lynne Roberts was asked about the play. She said that Plum was not a &quot;dirty player&quot; and wasn't trying to hurt the opponent player.&quot;The flagrant, she was trying to kick the ball,&quot; Roberts said postgame. &quot;She didn't mean to — I didn't see the replay, but I saw it live, and I know she didn’t mean anything by it. She’s not a dirty player.&quot;Despite the growing demand on social media, the WNBA didn't take additional action against Kelsey Plum.