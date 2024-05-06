"The Chicago girls do it the best": Angel Reese shows off glittering nails ahead of 22nd birthday

Angel Reese has finally arrived at the pinnacle of professional basketball, and her celebratory spirit shows no signs of slowing down. The Chicago Sky rookie is ready to celebrate her 22nd birthday on May 6, with perfectly done glittering nails.

In an Instagram story today, the WNBA No. 7 draft pick shared a picture proudly displaying her newly manicured nails. The artist had adorned the tip of her nails with sparkling glitter and diamond design. Reese gave a shoutout to the artist in the caption alongside the picture:

“The Chicago girls do it the best! Thank you for getting my nails right for my bday."

Angel Reese got her nails done before her 22nd birthday

Despite dedicating countless hours to honing her basketball skills and going through rigorous training sessions, Angel Reese has always maintained a serious commitment to her style and fashion.

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso's WNBA debut live-stream issue

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, two of the top draft picks by the Chicago Sky made their debut in the WNBA on May 3 in a preseason game. Despite being listed under the WNBA League Pass on the official app, fans were unable to watch the game when it started.

It turned out that the WNBA app had mistakenly listed the game as available to watch. Consequently, fans were left disappointed when the game wasn't live-streamed as expected.

In the midst of this, a fan came to the rescue on X. @heyheyitsalli live-streamed the game for fellow fans and the video got a total of 434,000 views. Later, the Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve noted the growth that the WNBA is experiencing and candidly asked fans to compensate @heyheyitsalli if they can, for helping out.

While the situation suggests oversight on the league's part, the high viewership numbers also indicate a positive change in women's sports. These young athletes are changing the face of the WNBA and the organizations must adapt accordingly.

Alongside the high viewer count, sold-out jerseys are also proof of their impact. Angel Reese's jersey was sold out within a week of her draft night. The Chicago Sky are experiencing a spike in their ticket sale as well. Perhaps, the WNBA is entering its most transformative phase yet.