Record-breaking 3 WNBA teams selling out tickets amid Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese arrival ushers in new era

With Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, the WNBA is experiencing an unprecedented rise in popularity after the historic draft this year. The league is ushering in Clark, arguably the greatest player in NCAA history, and other college players like Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso, who are also fan favorites. Their impact has been immediate, with the rise in ticket sales as a testament.

According to Front Office Sports, three WNBA teams had their tickets already sold out way before the season even starts. The back-to-back defending champion Las Vegas Aces, Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream sold out their season tickets.

The shift for the WNBA should not surprise anyone following women’s basketball in the last few months. College basketball saw some of the top draft picks fighting hard for the national championship this year with a hype unlike any previously experienced.

Caitlin Clark became the superstar that women’s basketball was always looking for. A professional assassin on the court, Clark has been an absolute superstar.

However, to say that what WNBA is experiencing is just because of this year’s draft class would be unfair to what the league did last year. Last year’s WNBA Finals viewership increased by 36%. Moreover, the regular-season TV and online viewership was also the highest in the last 21 years, while the attendance was the highest in the last 13 years.

WNBA ticket prices have skyrocketed compared to last season. According to Vivid Seats, the overall ticket price of the WNBA games has increased by 129%.

Angel Reese confirms jump in Chicago Sky's ticket sales

While the Aces, Wings and Dream have already seen their season tickets selling out, the Chicago Sky might be an addition to the list. In a media interaction, Angel Reese confirmed to the media that the Sky's ticket sales have gone up.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese’s jerseys get sold out before WNBA season starts

The WNBA season has not yet started, and two of the biggest names in the draft are already witnessing plenty of hype.

According to NBC News, Caitlin Clark’s initial stock of jerseys was sold out within days of her being drafted by the Indiana Fever. Angel Reese is another name getting much love from fans. Drafted by the Chicago Sky at No. 7, she had her jersey sold out within a week of her getting drafted. Reese took to her social media on April 22 to thank her fans for the support they have shown.

The impact of these athletes is not just limited to jersey and ticket sales. More and more fans are paying attention to women’s basketball. The TV viewership of the 2024 WNBA draft experienced a four-time increase in viewership compared to 2023.

Some are already switching to arenas with more seats to adjust to an increase in attendance.