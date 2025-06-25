"The Fever is too heterosexual": Jason Whitlock drops bizarre reasoning behind DeWanna Bonner's reported desire to leave Caitlin Clark's team

Indiana Fever fans speculating about DeWanna Bonner’s extended absence from the team for “personal reasons” got their answer Tuesday, as reports confirmed she “has no interest in returning to play for the Fever,” with a trade or being waived as the most likely outcomes.
Bonner, who has posted career-low scoring numbers this season and started just three of nine games, hasn’t resembled her usual All-Star self. On Tuesday, Annie Costabile reported that the veteran forward is seeking a new team, with her preferred landing spots being the Phoenix Mercury or Atlanta Dream.
Controversial pundit Jason Whitlock weighed in, claiming DeWanna Bonner — who is in a publicly known same-sex relationship with Alyssa Thomas — wants out because the Fever are “too heterosexual,” a claim he has repeatedly pushed.
“Bonner quit the Fever because the enviornment around Caitlin Clark and the Fever is too heterosexual,” he said.
Whitlock earlier argued that the Fever weren’t suited for Caitlin Clark’s celebrity status due to what he called the “lesbian culture” prevalent in the WNBA.
"The Indiana Fever are not built for the superstardom of Caitlin Clark," he said. "They’re so captured by the lesbian culture within the WNBA that they’re afraid to build the right kind of team and atmosphere around Caitlin Clark.
"They're so captured by the lesbian culture within the WNBA that they're afraid to build the right kind of team and atmosphere around Caitlin Clark and that's what they should be doing. They need a male heterosexual coach. My preference would be Mark Jackson."
DeWanna Bonner, Fever silent on reasons for looming split
In Annie Costabile’s Tuesday report detailing DeWanna Bonner’s likely exit from the Indiana Fever, the veteran forward’s camp and the team offered no explanation for her desire to leave.
“Multiple sources told Front Office Sports that the fit in Indiana was ‘off’ from the beginning,” Constabile’s report read. “Bonner — who was signed to be an anchor with championship experience for the team’s young core — was expected to be a starter. The Fever declined to comment.”
Bonner entered the offseason as one of the league’s top free agents and ultimately inked a one-year, $200,000 contract with Indiana. Although a trade remains a possibility, her deal is unprotected — meaning the Fever could release her and only owe the prorated remainder of her salary.