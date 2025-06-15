"The first of many" - Angel Reese's sponsor Reebok honors Chicago Sky star's historic WNBA triple-double nod

Angel Reese has faced harsh criticism in her second year in the WNBA. However, the Chicago Sky star responded to her critics with a historic game against the Connecticut Sun.

In a win against the Sun, Reese recorded her first career triple-double. She had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the game. It was the only triple-double recorded by a player this season after Caitlin Clark.

After the game, Angel Reese's sneaker sponsor Reebok made a special post on X/Twitter, honoring the Sky star.

"The first of many @Reese10Angel," the post from Reebok read with a series of clapping emojis.

The Sky star was also dominant on the defensive end. She added 3 steals and 2 blocks to her stats in 36 minutes.

Reese was hyped up after the win and her historical outing. She said that she wanted to be unguardable by being a two-way threat. Sky reporter Karli Bell revealed the WNBA star's sentiment after the game.

"I just want to be unstoppable," Reese said.

The Sky coach, Tyler Marsh, had announced earlier this season that he wanted Reese to play outside the post. A lot of her struggles are coming from the adjustment.

However, the strategy has also helped Reese diversify her game and results are showing in her triple-double and her improved outside shooting. Compared to last season, Reese is shooting more jump shots and shooting 33.3% ( prev. 18.8%) from the three-point line in the 2025 season.

Angel Reese was ready to fight the Connecticut Sun team after hard foul

The Chicago Sky vs the Connecticut Sun got heated during the third quarter. Angel Reese and Bria Heartly were contesting for a rebound from a miss by Kamilla Cardoso. However, Heartley ended up pulling Reese's braids, drawing a furious reaction.

Reese turned around, ready to fight the Sun's guard. With the heated moment almost calmed down, Sun's forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa stepped in the middle, trying to separate Reese and Heartly.

Angel Reese gave a massive push to Nelson-Ododa. Without losing a second, Tina Charles stepped forward, ready to battle Reese.

The game officials slapped Heartley with a loose-ball foul. Reese and Charles were officiated with one technical each.

Angel Reese and her team have struggled this season. The win against the Sun was only their third of the season and they are still far away from making the playoffs. This was their first win after a three-game losing streak.

