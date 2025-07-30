  • home icon
  "Then shut your ass up": Sydney Colson silences Sophie Cunningham with brutal one-liner during laughter-filled Fever practice

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 30, 2025
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
"Then shut your ass up": Sydney Colson silences Sophie Cunningham with brutal one-liner during laughter-filled Fever practice. (Image Source: Getty)

Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson shared a playful exchange during the Indiana Fever’s practice on Tuesday. The hilarious banter took place before the team wrapped up their session with the usual 3-point shooting contest ahead of Wednesday’s matchup against the Phoenix Mercury.

Aliyah Boston sank a midcourt shot, prompting Cunningham to cheer on Natasha Howard. That’s when Colson jumped in with a witty one-liner directed at the former Mercury guard, drawing loud laughter throughout the gym.

"Today tash (Natasha Howard we have places to be," Cunningham was heard saying.
"Sophie did you shoot already?" replied Colson.
"Yeah dude," Cunningham responded.
"Then shut your ass up," Colson asserted.
Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson both joined the Indiana Fever during the offseason, injecting a fresh burst of energy into the locker room. Known for their humor and unfiltered personalities, the duo hasn’t hesitated to speak their minds.

With Caitlin Clark sidelined, both guards will be key contributors in Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Mercury. Stephanie White’s squad is riding a two-game winning streak, but they’ll face a tough test against a red-hot Mercury team.

Fever fans react to Sydney Colson silencing Sophie Cunningham

Social media lit up with reactions after a video went viral showing Sydney Colson hilariously roasting her teammate Sophie Cunningham. Indiana Fever fans were especially thrilled, applauding the duo’s camaraderie and on-court chemistry.

Performance-wise, however, the two guards have had contrasting seasons. Cunningham has been a key contributor, particularly with her sharp 3-point shooting, hitting 40.0% from deep while averaging 7.5 points per game.

In contrast, Colson has struggled to make a significant impact, shooting just 25.0% from beyond the arc and averaging 2.4 points per game. The former Las Vegas Aces guard would have a golden opportunity to prove her worth on Wednesday when the Fever goes toe-to-toe against the Mercury.

Atishay Jain

Edited by Atishay Jain
