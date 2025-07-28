"She has the meats": Lexie Hull reacts as Sophie Cunningham turns heads with 'hot girls' look

Sophie Cunningham made quite the entrance on Sunday, turning heads at the United Center with an attention-grabbing outfit. Her statement look even caught the eye of teammate Lexie Hull after the duo helped lead the Indiana Fever to a 93-78 win over the Chicago Sky.Cunningham showed up for the game wearing a red and white t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase &quot;HOT GIRLS EAT ARBY'S.&quot; Following the victory, the Fever guard took to Instagram to share a series of four photos showcasing the outfit, paired with a distinct and fitting caption.&quot;Look who has the meats now,&quot; Cunningham wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLexie Hull didn’t hold back in showing her appreciation for Sophie Cunningham’s bold Instagram post. She quickly dropped a candid comment, making her feelings about the message-driven outfit crystal clear.&quot;She has the meats,&quot; Hull commented.(Image Credit: Sophie Cunningham/Instagram)Both Cunningham and Hull played key roles on Sunday as the Indiana Fever continued their dominance over conference rivals Chicago Sky. Cunningham, once again part of the starting lineup, logged 31 minutes, while Hull contributed 19 minutes off the bench.Cunningham finished with five points, going 1-of-6 from the field, with all attempts coming from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Hull posted a solid stat line with seven points on 3-of-7 shooting, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range, and added four rebounds and three assists to her performance.Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull have made huge impact for Indiana FeverThe Indiana Fever improved to a 14-12 record following their win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday. The team now sits third in the Eastern Conference and sixth overall in the league standings, a strong position, especially considering Caitlin Clark has missed 13 games this season. In her absence, Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull have stepped up in a big way.Both Cunningham and Hull bring similar skill sets to the floor as reliable 3-and-D specialists. Whether starting or coming off the bench, the duo has executed their roles with consistency and impact. Cunningham is shooting 40.0% from three on 3.8 attempts per game, while Hull is connecting on 42.7% of her threes, averaging 2.9 attempts per game.