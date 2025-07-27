Caitlin Clark traveled with the Indiana Fever squad to Chicago on Saturday ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Sky. As the team made its way to the hotel after landing, veteran guard Sydney Colson, who is on a one-year, $90,000 deal, delivered a perfectly timed dose of humor at Clark’s expense.In a video shared by teammate Sophie Cunningham on Instagram, Colson is seen chatting with the injured Clark on the team bus. With Clark sidelined due to a right groin injury, Colson jokingly called out her presence on the trip, making her feelings known in classic, lighthearted fashion.&quot;Sorry you have to be here with your team,&quot; Colson said.Caitlin Clark is set to miss her fourth straight game on Sunday due to her latest injury setback. The two-time All-Star initially sat out one game before the All-Star break after sustaining a groin injury against the Connecticut Sun and has missed two more since the season resumed.Also read: &quot;Would give her 12 games to get her lungs back&quot;: Fever fans react as Caitlin Clark's tentative injury comeback date reportedly revealedIn Clark’s absence, veteran guard Sydney Colson has seen a noticeable increase in playing time. The two-time WNBA champion has stepped up off the bench, continuing to log key minutes and is currently averaging 2.5 points per game this season.Fans react to Sydney Colson's hilarious jab at Caitlin ClarkThe video shared by Sophie Cunningham quickly went viral across social media, sparking a wave of reactions from WNBA fans. Many praised veteran Sydney Colson for showcasing her playful side while humorously poking fun at Caitlin Clark in the clip.A fan said:Steph @sjdockeryLINKAlways eatin Cheez-ItsAnother said:Rosa Medina @rosa_medinaLINKShe was probably wanting to be with Connor in his semi finals game and Syd no chill 😂A fan commented:Jig&amp;Bobber @SNAFU776222LINKSyd is the auntie folks want.A user wrote:𓆩ꨄ︎𓆪 @seraphimsagaLINKsyd... 😭In Clark’s absence, both Colson and Cunningham will need to elevate their performances to keep the Indiana Fever competitive. Cunningham has been in excellent shooting form recently, earning a spot in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, Colson will be expected to provide steady leadership and scoring off the bench to help anchor the offense and support the team’s push for wins.