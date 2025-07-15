"This is actually dope as hell" - WNBA fans react as Aliyah Boston earns spot among legends with her own official day

NBA fans reacted to the city of Boston declaring July 15 as Aliyah Boston Day. On Monday, the Indiana Fever star was honored at Massachusetts' State House for her achievement in sports and an official proclamation by the city declaring Tuesday her day.
Boston joins the list of only a select few WNBA players who have a day named after them. Candace Parker has a day named after her in Chicago on September 16. WNBA legend Tamika Catchings and Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner also have days named after them in Indianapolis and Houston, respectively.
WNBA fans took the news very positively. A fan was simply happy for the WNBA star, calling it "dope."
"This is actually dope as hell," the fan wrote.
The Indiana Fever will face the Connecticut Sun at TD Garden on Tuesday. For some fans, it was only right that the city honored her just a day before the game at TD Garden.
"Very cool they did this the day before the game at TD!!!"
Meanwhile, a fan took a jab at Boston, alleging that she didn't protect her teammates.
"Not going to get any awards for protecting teammates."
A fan was expecting a massive crowd to show up for the Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun showdown at TD Garden.
"This game against Connecticut in Boston really IS going to be another Fever home game."
A fan posted Boston's viral "bow bow" meme.
"Deserved," the fan also wrote.
A longtime fan of the Fever star congratulated her and said that he had been her fan since high school.
"Congrats to @aa_boston. Well deserved from your way back fans from @worcesteracad," the fan wrote.
A fan praised Aliyah Boston both as a player and as an individual off the basketball court.
"She has an excellent game. And seems like a great person."
Aliyah Boston buys stake in Boston Legacy FC in NWSL
Aliyah Boston was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands but moved to Massachusetts when she was 12. The Fever attended the Worcester Academy and won the Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year in three consecutive years.
Almost a decade later, Boston is solidifying her legacy once again. The National Women's Soccer League's Boston Legacy FC announced that the Indiana Fever star was joining the club as an investor. The details of the move from the WNBA star are not disclosed.
Aliyah Boston also reacted to the post.
"So excited! 🤍 let's goooo," she replied to the post.
The Boston Legacy FC will be the 15th team to join the NWSL and will inaugurate its season in 2026.