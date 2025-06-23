"Thought that was Cameron Diaz for a second" - WNBA fans swoon over Paige Bueckers' fresh Nike x Levi’s look featuring her furry friend

WNBA fans reacted to Paige Bueckers posing in a stylish look for the Nike Levi's campaign on Monday. The Dallas Wings star sported a trucker jacket and denim jeans while she posed for the pictures. One of the pictures' highlights was Jonathan, a Husky dog, sharing the frame with her.
The collaboration that will drop products in the market in July will provide denim-inspired look to Nike Air Max 95, which is also set to release next month. The jacket and the denim jeans will also feature the Nike logo.
The stunning look had WNBA fans swooning over the Dallas Wings star. Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote that Paige Bueckers could have easily been a model.
"The modeling world is so lucky she chose basketball as a career," the fan wrote.
Another fan mistook the WNBA star for a Hollywood star, writing:
"Thought that was Cameron Diaz for a second."
"second photo is so funny to me for some reason like the stance and the dog😭," another one wrote.
A fan said that Paige Bueckers' look had the '90s vibe.
"Nice '90s dad outfit," they wrote.
A fan gave props to Bueckers' marketability and was in love with the Wings star's look. They remarked on Instagram:
"Paige so marketable !!! Good look."
A fan noted that brands picked the perfect time to announce the collaboration after Paige Bueckers' historic achievement.
"This dropping after she becomes the fastest player in WNBA history to hit 200+ points and 50+ assists GENERATIONAL 🔥🔥🔥," they wrote.
Meanwhile, some fans forgot about the WNBA star and couldn't take their eyes off of Jonathan.
"All i see is the husky 😍," a fan wrote.
Paige Bueckers has been historic amid Dallas Wings struggle
When Paige Buekcers joined the Dallas Wings in this year's draft, there were expectations that it would eventually change their fate after a poor 2024 season. However, not much changed for Dallas as they currently hold the 12th seed in the WNBA with a poor 3-12 record.
Nonetheless, Bueckers's story has been different. It seems like the former UConn star came WNBA ready, but offensively, she has not shown much struggle.
Although the Wings lost their last game to the Washington Mystics 91-88, Bueckers had a historic outing for herself. With a 20-point game, she became the fastest player to record 200 points and 50 assists — 11 games. The last person holding that record was Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark with 12 games.
Paige Bueckers has been simply great in her rookie year. In 11 games in her rookie year, she has averaged 18.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. She is also shooting at 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc.