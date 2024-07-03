"Too buff": Kelsey Plum pokes fun at Shannon Sharpe as he loses bracelet celebrating Aj'a Wilson's tough bucket 

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum had jokes for NFL legend Shannon Sharpe after the three-time Super Bowl champion attended Tuesday night's game. The Aces hosted Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena. The game had been moved from Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Although Plum and A'ja Wilson stole the show against the Fever, Wilson's tough bucket made Sharpe lose his bracelet while celebrating the big play. As the MVP and DPOY candidate drove to the basket, she clashed with a couple of Fever players before scoring on them.

A video shows Aces fans celebrating that bucket, including Sharpe. He clapped and unlocked his bracelet, sending it flying away from him.

The video shows it went underneath Sharpe's seat, but it was hard to find for him.

Plum trolled Sharpe for this. She posted a picture of him trying to find his bracelet on Instagram and wrote:

"Yoooooo, too buff."

Sharpe reacted to the post in a fun way.

"That’s why I stay in my house. I be 4getting I’m in public," Sharpe tweeted on X.

Shannon Sharpe saw Kelsey Plum and A'ja Wilson dominate the Aces

In the end, Shannon Sharpe went to see a show, and that's what the Aces offered. The defending WNBA champions had no mercy on the Fever, who came off a win against the inconsistent Phoenix Mercury in the prior game.

Kelsey Plum played 37 minutes, dropping 34 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing five assists. A'ja Wilson added 28 points, with nine rebounds and one assist. Although Kiah Stokes had a discreet game, she contributed 12 rebounds to help her squad win against Indiana 88-69.

Caitlin Clark had a rough night, scoring 13 points on 4-for-12 from the field and 1-for-7 from 3-point range. She finished the game with a -12 plus-minus.

Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston tried to help their team, scoring 23 and 18 points, respectively. Other than these two, the Fever had a quiet night on the offensive side of the ball. The second and fourth quarter of the match finished with the Fever scoring 13 and 10 points, respectively.

