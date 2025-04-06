"Took pictures with everyone but me" - Alysha Clark, Candace Parker & others react to Kahleah Copper's Tampa meetup with WNBA stars

Kahleah Copper and other WNBA stars held a meet-up in Tampa, Florida. The Phoenix Mercury star posted a series of pictures featuring current and former WNBA stars and some basketball coaches as well.
The first few pictures showed Copper posing for a solo picture in a pair of red joggers and a white crop top. She posted with WNBA stars like Las Vegas Aces stars Chelsea Gray & Jackie Young and New York Liberty star Betnijah Laney.
Copper's new teammate, Satou Sabally, and WNBA legend Candace Parker were also at the meet-up.
"I’m here for a good time, not a long time..❤️🔥," Kahleah Copper wrote in the caption.
The post got reactions from several WNBA stars, including Golden State Valkyrie star Monique Billings.
"I’m so happy I got to see you 🥹," Billings commented.
While Seattle Storm star Alysha Clark approved the photo dump, she wasn't too happy that Copper didn't take pictures with her. However, Copper said in her reply that Clark would feature in her next post.
"Ok period! But, it’s crazy that you literally took pictures with EVERYONE else but me. But, cute I guess," said the Seattle Storm's Alysha Clark.
"@alyshaclark not the lady who finally sat next to me today at dinner. You’ll for sure be in my next dump 🤗🤗🤗," Copper replied.
Seattle Storm star Erica Wheeler and WNBA legend Candace Parker also dropped their reactions.
"We loook gooooodddd babbbbbyyyyy!!!!!/// don’t miss at all!!! 🔥," Wheeler wrote.
"My Kah 🥺," Parker wrote.
A'ja Wilson and other react to Kahleah Copper's family trip photo dump
Kahleah Copper and every player from the Rose BC bagged $50K after winning the Unrivaled's inaugural season's title. The WNBA star didn't waste much time and took her family for vacation.
The Mercury star posted a series of videos and pictures on Instagram. From family dinners and massages to boat rides and dancing, Cooper's family time photo dump received reactions from several WNBA players.
Copper's former Mercury teammate Natasha Cloud reacted to the photo dump.
"1 ain’t enough is your favorite line🤣🤣 Dump🔥," she commented.
Alluding to the last slide that showed hot digs falling on Copper's head, through camera effect, A'ja Wilson and Brittney Sykes also commented.
"ayo the last slide is OD," Wilson wrote.
"Nah 😭 last slide got it," Sykes commented.
After Unrivaled's success, Kahleah Copper will lead the Phoenix Mercury next season. Copper will team up with her new teammate, Satou Sabally, who arrived in February this year in a trade with the Dallas Wings.