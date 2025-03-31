"You aren’t my manager" - Kahleah Copper reacts hilariously to Storm guard's Tampa training complaints

Kahleah Copper is fresh off of the title win in the Unrivaled league, and she is already in the gym getting ready for the next season. However, Copper left fellow WNBA guard Erica Wheeler waiting, resulting in an exchange of friendly banter between them on Sunday.

According to the post made by Wheeler on X/Twitter, they were scheduled to work out together in Tampa, Florida. However, when Copper updated the situation too late, Wheeler hilariously told Copper that she wasn't her manager.

"The way @kahleahcopper got me planning these workouts in Tampa is crazy!" Wheeler wrote. "I am not your manager ma’am! And then have the audacity to tell me something to late! Like girllllllll 🙄👊🏾."

Kahleah Copper reacted quickly to the Seattle Storm guard's message.

"No, you aren’t my manager, but you BIG SIS 😇Lady trynna workout like 1-2 like girllll the day is done," Copper wrote. "Early bird catches the worm🕺🏾."

Erica Wheeler played the last two seasons with the Indiana Fever. However, her destination quickly changed when she signed with the Seattle Storm last month.

Kahleah Copper played seven of her nine seasons with the Chicago Sky. She also won the title with the Sky in 2021 and was named the WNB Finals MVP.

In her last and only season with the Phoenix Suns, Kahleah Copper had an excellent season with the team. She averaged a career-high in both scoring and steals.

Angel Reese warns her Unrivaled coach after Kahleah Copper snitches on her

It was a successful inaugural season for the Rose BC in the Unrivaled. Behind head coach Nola Henry, the team won the first-ever title of the league.

When Henry reached Dallas to join the Dallas Wings on Sunday, she made a post on X/Twitter claiming that she liked the vibe in the city.

"I like the vibes in Dallas so far, not gonna yieeeee..😌," she wrote.

Copper, who played under Henry in Unrivaled, hilariously reposted the post with a message for Angel Reese.

"she been there 30 mins get her @Reese10Angel 😒," Kahleah Copper wrote.

Angel Reese replied with a hilarious threat for her Unrivaled coach. She threatened Henry that she was going to release one of Henry's tapes.

"it’s ok i’m bout to release the tape on her 🫣," Reese wrote.

Henry's Unrivaled title win was certainly noticed by the WNBA community, and the Dallas Wings led the front by hiring her for the assistant coach position with the team.

