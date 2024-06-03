"Turned basketball into the Real Housewives of the WNBA": Fans react to Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend and her brother liking tweets slamming Angel Reese

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to a tweet that noted Caitlin Clark's family members have been liking hate tweets about Angel Reese. The WNBA's popularity reached to zenith this season with star rookies like Clark and Reese entering the league.

However, just weeks after, this historical season has been surrounded by controversies. A fan on X noticed that Clark's boyfriend and her brother have been liking hate Tweets about Angle Reese.

The fan on X said that Caitlin Clark's boyfriend has been liking hate Tweets about Angel Reese since last year and now her brother has also started doing so. The fan defended Reese saying that the beef wasn't just from Clark's side.

Reacting to the tweet, some of the fans said that families including themselves in the beef has made the league a reality TV show. Some also alleged that the athletes bringing their families has become a new thing in sports.

"God, they turned basketball into the Real Housewives of the WNBA," a fan said.

"Bringing families into athlete agendas now.. oh brother," another fan said.

"This is why women need to stay away from sports," said another fan.

The fans were also taking sides in the comment section. Some blamed Reese saying that the Sky's rookie's popularity is because of Caitlin Clark's popularity.

"Angel is a thug and proving it more and more each day," said a fan.

"The only reason anyone even knows who Reese is-is because of CC. Reese owes her EVERYTHING," said another fan.

Some fans took Clark's side and defended her saying that Angel Reese's family had previously liked Tweets of that short but never became a big deal.

"Her boyfriend liking tweets...the reach here is something to witness," said a fan.

"So when we see Angel's mom liking anything it’s no big deal right? Just making sure I’m understanding things lol because y'all love to switch things around a lot lol," said another fan.

WNBA fines Angel Reese for skipping postgame interview

The game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever was one of the most heated ones this year. Angel Reese, who has made it clear that the WNBA’s popularity wasn’t just because Caitlin Clark, was playing her first game against Clark in the WNBA. The Sky fell short and lost the game against 71-70 on May 31.

After the loss, Angel Reese didn’t show up for the postgame press conference. On Sunday, the league took disciplinary action and fined Reese $1000 for skipping the interview. The Chicago Sky was also fined $5000 for failing to meet media policies.

Moreover, the hard foul on Caitlin Clark by Chennedy Carter in the last seconds of the third quarter has been upgraded to flagrant 1. Earlier, the call was officiated as a common foul by the game officials.

The play by Carter on Clark received a lot of backlash from all around the sports world. Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, NFL legend Shannon Sharpe and others came forward and said that it wasn’t a basketball play.

Others, such as NBA champion Matt Barnes and former NBA player Chandler Parsons, slammed Indiana Fever players for not standing up for Clark.