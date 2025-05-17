Tyrese Haliburton & Pacers hype Caitlin Clark at Fever game as Indiana dominates Chicago Sky

The Indiana Pacers team showed up with the biggest support for Caitlin Clark and Co. on Saturday. With the Indiana Fever facing the Chicago Sky in their season opener, Tyrese Haliburton and his Pacers teammates cheered the team from the sidelines.

In a video posted by Fever reporter Scott Agness, Pacers guard T.J. McConnell caught himself on the jumbotron. Once the camera zoomed out, Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and others started cheering along with the crowd. Haliburton even spoke to the media during the fourth quarter.

The night turned out to be tough for the Chicago Sky. After a close first quarter, the Fever continued to increase the lead over Sky. By the end of the third quarter, Caitlin Clark and Co. had taken a 20-point lead over Angel Reese and Co.

Caitlin Clark struggled offensively, but as usual, she controlled the game. By the end of the third quarter, she had 14 points, making 4 of 10 shots from the field. She also added 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Indiana Pacers are having yet another stellar season. For the second consecutive season, they reached the Eastern Conference finals. Haliburton and the Pacers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round. They will face the New York Knicks in the ECF.

Support has been mutual between Caitlin Clark's Fever and the Pacers this year

The respect between the Indiana Fever and the Indiana Pacers has grown, especially since last season. The close bond among players stems from the friendship between Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark off the court. Haliburton and his girlfriend Jade Jones supported the Fever several times, and Clark and her teammates reciprocated. During the playoffs against the Cavaliers, Clark attended Game 4, resulting in a 129-109 win for the Pacers.

In February earlier this year, several Fever stars supported the Pacers in a game against the New York Knicks. Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, DeWanna Bonner, and Lexie Hull sat courtside. They even tossed some T-shirts during a timeout.

The Indiana Pacers can make the NBA Finals after 25 years. Given how big a deal it would be for the city, it wouldn't be surprising if Clark and the Fever squad showed up to lend their support.

