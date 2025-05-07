Caitlin Clark goes berserk after Tyrese Haliburton's insane game-winner

The Indiana Pacers pulled off a jaw-dropping comeback from 20 points down as Tyrese Haliburton nailed a clutch three-pointer off a missed free throw, lifting the Pacers to a 120-119 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 — and a 2-0 lead in their Round 2 series.
Haliburton’s buzzer-beater sent shockwaves through the basketball world, including Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark.
The Indiana Fever sophomore exploded on X (formerly Twitter) after the shot, posting:
“TY!!!!!!!! WHAT A WIN !!!!!!”
The Cavaliers held a 119-112 advantage with just seven seconds left, but the Pacers chipped away. Pascal Siakam missed both his free throws, but Aaron Nesmith cleaned it up with a putback to cut the lead to five.
On the next possession, Donovan Mitchell was whistled for an offensive foul, and Siakam converted a driving layup, trimming the deficit further with 28 seconds remaining.
Max Strus then turned the ball over, setting the stage for Haliburton, who was fouled with 12 seconds to go. He sank the first free throw, missed the second, grabbed the board himself, then stepped back for a cold-blooded triple that broke Cleveland’s heart.
Tyrese Haliburton finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith paced the Pacers with 23 points each, while Benedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam added 19, 13 and 12, respectively.
For the shorthanded Cavaliers — missing Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter — Donovan Mitchell put on a show with 48 points and nine assists. Jarrett Allen added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Max Strus chipped in with 23 points and eight boards.
Fine likely incoming as Tyrese Haliburton pulls off Sam Cassell celebration after hitting game-winner
Tyrese Haliburton might be facing a fine soon after his game-winning heroics.
Haliburton earned the right to celebrate after burying the dagger that gave his Indiana Pacers a 2-0 lead heading back to Indy for Games 3 and 4 — but a penalty could be on the way.
He broke out the infamous Sam Cassell "big balls" celebration after sinking the shot, a move that’s drawn fines in the past for stars like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Martin, Josh Smith and others.
The price tag for the gesture typically runs between $15,000 and $25,000. Still, as ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks put it, given the moment, that’s “money well spent.”
