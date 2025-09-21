"Unreal"- Caitlin Clark stunned over Kelsey Mitchell's 34-pt outburst sealing Fever win over MVP A'ja Wilson & Aces

Kelsey Mitchell's 34-point masterclass in a blowout win over the Las Vegas Aces left Caitlin Clark searching for words. The Fever's top scorer has played the best basketball of her career this year and was easily the best player in Game 1 of the semifinal series against the 2022 and 2023 champions. While MVP A'ja Wilson struggled to score against the Fever defense, Mitchell, along with Natasha Howard and Odyssey Sims helped the Fever take a big lead by the end of the third quarter, which pivoted for their big win. After Game 1, Caitlin Clark had a two-word reaction to Mitchell's masterclass.&quot;Kelsey unreal,&quot; the Fever star wrote in her X post.