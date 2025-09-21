  • home icon
"Unreal"- Caitlin Clark stunned over Kelsey Mitchell's 34-pt outburst sealing Fever win over MVP A'ja Wilson & Aces

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 21, 2025 22:19 GMT
Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark reacted to Kelsey Mitchell's 34-pt outburst in Game 1 win over Aces [Picture Credit: Getty]

Kelsey Mitchell's 34-point masterclass in a blowout win over the Las Vegas Aces left Caitlin Clark searching for words. The Fever's top scorer has played the best basketball of her career this year and was easily the best player in Game 1 of the semifinal series against the 2022 and 2023 champions.

While MVP A'ja Wilson struggled to score against the Fever defense, Mitchell, along with Natasha Howard and Odyssey Sims helped the Fever take a big lead by the end of the third quarter, which pivoted for their big win.

After Game 1, Caitlin Clark had a two-word reaction to Mitchell's masterclass.

"Kelsey unreal," the Fever star wrote in her X post.
Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
