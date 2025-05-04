Valkyries' decision to cut Shyanne Sellers leaves WNBA fans shell-shocked: "Worst move since Lakers cancelling Mark Williams trade"

The Golden State Valkyries stunned WNBA fans on Saturday by waiving rookie Shyanne Sellers ahead of their preseason opener against the LA Sparks on Tuesday. Sellers, selected 17th overall in the second round of the draft, had generated considerable buzz after her standout college career at Maryland.

The move spared backlash across social media as fans questioned the franchise's decision to release the promising rookie without giving her a chance to showcase her skills in preseason action. One user even likened the surprise cut to the LA Lakers’ infamous reversal of the Mark Williams trade, highlighting just how jarring the move felt to many.

"worst move since Lakers cancelling Mark Williams trade," a fan commented.

"Half of the Valkyries team are overseas players who will miss half of the season. Shyanne Sellers was the best available player for them," commented another fan.

"Half that team is overseas players who will miss part of the season. I'm surprised she got waived," a fan said.

"Oh man, no wayyyyy :(((( They should've at least tested her out in the pre-season," said another fan.

"It doesn't make any sense at all," a fan wrote.

"This is insane smh," wrote another user.

Natalie Nakase explains Valkyries' decision to waive Shyanne Sellers

Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase addressed the team’s decision to waive Shyanne Sellers, attributing the move to roster limitations. Nakase explained that the decision came down to a numbers game as WNBA teams are allowed a maximum of just 12 players on the regular season roster.

"She picked up everything we asked her to, did everything we asked," the Valkyries coach said, as per Kendra Andrews. "It's just that I have to choose the best 12 that are going to fit. Doesn't mean it's the most talented, it means it's the best 12."

The Golden State Valkyries are set to begin their inaugural WNBA campaign on May 16 with a matchup against the LA Sparks. Before making their official league debut, the franchise will play two preseason games, first facing the Sparks on Tuesday, followed by a clash with the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, May 11.

