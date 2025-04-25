Valkyries rookie Shyanne Sellers receives wholesome special day tribute from mom, girlfriend & more

Golden State Valkyries' newest addition, Shyanne Sellers, celebrated her 22nd birthday on Thursday, April 24. From being engaged and drafted on the same day on April 14, to celebrating her birthday in the same month, Sellers has experienced perhaps the best month of her life so far.

Ad

The wishes poured in for the Maryland guard. From her girlfriend and former teammate Faith Masonius to her mother and sister, the closest ones made special posts in Instagram to shower love on Sellers on her special day.

In her first post, Masonius shared a collage featuring special snaps from Sellers' life. One of the pictures in the post also included a snap from the proposal day. Another picture showed the couple posing for a picture with Masonius donning Sellers' Maryland jersey.

Ad

Trending

"You are the most beautiful person inside and out," Masonius wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@faithmasonius]

The other post also features a collage. One of the pictures on top showed the couple posing in their respective Maryland jerseys when they were teammates. Most of the pictures from the post had the couple sharing loved-up moments in selfies.

Ad

"Here's to another year of love, laughter and blessings. I love you to pieces," Masonius wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@faithmasonius]

Shyanne Sellers' elder sister, Syarra, also posted a collage dedicated to her sister's special day. The collage featured pictures of the Valkyrie player from her childhood and the sisters posing for candid selfies.

Ad

"Happy 22nd birthday to my not so little baby sis," Syarra wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@syarrasellers]

Kym Sellers, Shyanne Sellers' mom, also made two separate posts on her IG story, dedicated to the celebration of her daughter's birthday. However, it was a special message for her daughter that was the highlight of the post.

Ad

"Happy Birthday My Gorgeous Shayla Shanel. The world belongs to you....So lets get it!" Kym Sellers wrote.

[Credit: IG/@thekymsellers931]

"Happy Birthday Beautiful," she wrote in another IG story.

Ad

"Dreams come true....Blessings are real."

[Credit: IG/@thekymsellers931]

Faith Masonius shares footage of wholesome proposal by girlfriend Shyanne Sellers

The draft week was perhaps the greatest week in Shyanne Sellers' life. She was invited by the WNBA for the draft night, and during the same week, she made one of the biggest decisions of her life. The newest member of the Valkyries decided to propose to her girlfriend, Faith Masonius.

Ad

Shortly after Sellers put a ring on her girlfriend, Masonius shared the pictures from the special moment, including a wholesome reaction by Marina Mabrey's sister Dara Mabrey.

On Wednesday, Masonius posted the wholesome video of the entire proposal on her social media post. The video on her IG post showed Sellers leading Masonius into a room with flower petals and candles leading to the proposal spot.

Shyanne Sellers got on her knees and presented the ring, leaving Masonius in disbelief. The post-proposal moment showed Masonius and Sellers sharing a kiss and a loved-up moment with the Valkyrie rookie holding Masonius in her arms.

Ad

Seller and Masonius played for Maryland and started dating while they were teammates. For the 2024-25 season, Faith Masonius transferred to Seton Hall Pirates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More