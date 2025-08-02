Valkyries superfan Brandin Podziemski gives ringing endorsement for $78,831 guard to win major honor

Brandin Podziemski has emerged as the unlikely superfan of the Golden State Valkyries in their inaugural season. The Golden State Warriors star has been closely following the Valkyries and has been to multiple games.Podziemski has also become the Valkyries players' cheerleader, hyping them up both on and off the court. On Saturday, he voiced his choice for the WNBA's Most Improved Player award.Through a social media post, Podziemski endorsed Valkyries guard Veronica Burton for the MIP award. Burton is on a one-year, $78,831 contract, according to Spotrac.&quot;Veronica Burton Most Improved Player of the Year🤝🏼,&quot; he wrote on X.Burton, along with Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, are the frontrunners for the MIP award for the 2025 WNBA season.For Burton, she is having the best season of her career. She has averaged career-highs in all major statistical categories, including minutes played, points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and field goal percentage.In 27 games, she averages 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Moreover, for the first time in her four-year career, Burton has been a primary starter.Brandin Podziemski is exactly the fan that the Valkyries needed in their inaugural seasonBrandin Podziemski has emerged as the ultimate hype man for the Golden State Valkyries in their inaugural season. When the season started, Podziemski went viral on the internet after he sat courtside and hyped up the Valkyries players.As the season progressed, he was a regular face at Chase Center. The Valkyries' game against Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever was the time Podziemski established himself as the fan that the Valkyries needed.Podziemski sat courtside, trolling Clark throughout the game as she had one of the worst games of her sophomore season. Throughout the night, he barely used the courtside seat and was seen jumping.When the Valkyires defeated the Fever on June 19, the Warriors star trolled the Fever with Steph Curry's signature &quot;night-night&quot; celebration.Brandin Podziemski also cheered the Valkyries in the intense home game against the New York Liberty on June 25.The Valkyries have exceeded expectations in their inaugural season. They are currently No. 7 in the league with a 14-13 record.