Valkyries superfan Brandin Podziemski gives ringing endorsement for $78,831 guard to win major honor

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 02, 2025 17:31 GMT
New York Liberty v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Brandin Podziemski endorsed a Valkyires guard for MIP [Picture Credit: Getty]

Brandin Podziemski has emerged as the unlikely superfan of the Golden State Valkyries in their inaugural season. The Golden State Warriors star has been closely following the Valkyries and has been to multiple games.

Ad

Podziemski has also become the Valkyries players' cheerleader, hyping them up both on and off the court. On Saturday, he voiced his choice for the WNBA's Most Improved Player award.

Through a social media post, Podziemski endorsed Valkyries guard Veronica Burton for the MIP award. Burton is on a one-year, $78,831 contract, according to Spotrac.

"Veronica Burton Most Improved Player of the Year🤝🏼," he wrote on X.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Burton, along with Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, are the frontrunners for the MIP award for the 2025 WNBA season.

For Burton, she is having the best season of her career. She has averaged career-highs in all major statistical categories, including minutes played, points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and field goal percentage.

In 27 games, she averages 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Moreover, for the first time in her four-year career, Burton has been a primary starter.

Ad

Brandin Podziemski is exactly the fan that the Valkyries needed in their inaugural season

Brandin Podziemski has emerged as the ultimate hype man for the Golden State Valkyries in their inaugural season. When the season started, Podziemski went viral on the internet after he sat courtside and hyped up the Valkyries players.

As the season progressed, he was a regular face at Chase Center. The Valkyries' game against Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever was the time Podziemski established himself as the fan that the Valkyries needed.

Ad

Podziemski sat courtside, trolling Clark throughout the game as she had one of the worst games of her sophomore season. Throughout the night, he barely used the courtside seat and was seen jumping.

Ad

When the Valkyires defeated the Fever on June 19, the Warriors star trolled the Fever with Steph Curry's signature "night-night" celebration.

Ad

Brandin Podziemski also cheered the Valkyries in the intense home game against the New York Liberty on June 25.

The Valkyries have exceeded expectations in their inaugural season. They are currently No. 7 in the league with a 14-13 record.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications