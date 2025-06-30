“Might be an All-Star”: Brandin Podziemski reserves high hopes for $78,831 Valkyries breakout star

Golden State Warriors youngster Brandin Podziemski has high hopes for Valkyries guard Veronica Burton. The $78,831 player is having a breakout year in the WNBA and enjoyed a successful night at Chase Center against the Seattle Storm, with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Valkyries won 84-57.

Natalie Nakase's team has started to pick up pace after a rocky start to their debut season. The expansion team lost five of its first seven games before embarking on a run of seven wins in nine games. Their latest victory came against a formidable Seattle team as Tiffany Hayes and Veronica Burton led from the front.

Hayes recorded 21 points and has been a great addition to the Valkyries, with her 12 years of experience coming in handy. Meanwhile, Burton, who signed a one-year, $78,831 contract with Golden State, has evolved her game after tough stints with the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun.

Her rise was recognized by Brandin Podziemski, who shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday:.

"My bad Veronica Burton might be a all star⭐️."

His comments stemmed from Burton's performance against the Storm, shooting 55.6%, including 40.0% from beyond the arc. Her plus-minus rating of +20 showcased her impact on the court, affirming Podziemski's lofty expectations.

Podziemski has been a regular in the Valkyries' home games this season and was courtside once again during their blowout win. However, he wasn't the only Warriors player in the building, as Bay Area legend Steph Curry was pictured in the bleachers.

Brandin Podziemski opens up on his goals as he sets his sights on becoming an All-Star and an Olympian

Brandin Podziemski has emerged as an exciting prospect for the Golden State Warriors in the last few seasons. Selected as the 19th overall pick in the 2023 draft, the guard will hope for more minutes in his third year.

On the Up and Adams Show in June, the youngster opened up on his many goals, including becoming an All-Star and an Olympian.

"I want to be an All-Star — as soon as I can be — whether that’s with Steph and them here, or it’s when they’re done. I want to do that. I want to be an Olympian in 2028 — definitely something I have my sights on. And I just want to be a household name," he expressed. (from 14:32 onwards)

In his two seasons, Brandin Podziemski has become an integral part of the Warriors' rotation and started 33 games in his sophomore year. A member of the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2024, the guard will hope to add more accolades to his resume.

