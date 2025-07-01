"Waiving Syd Colson for Julie Vanloo is 100% the right move": Fever fans debate Belgian guard's potential fit with Caitlin Clark after waiver

Indiana Fever fans took to social media to passionately debate the potential addition of Julie Vanloo to Caitlin Clark’s squad on Sunday. The online discourse gained traction after the Golden State Valkyries made the surprising decision to waive Vanloo, a move that shocked both the fanbase and the Belgian guard herself.

Vanloo had just returned from a triumphant EuroBasket campaign when she was informed of the Valkyries’ decision. She shared her emotions in a heartfelt Instagram story, admitting she was completely heartbroken by the unexpected news.

Golden State's move to release Vanloo sparked a flurry of conversation on X (formerly Twitter), particularly among Fever fans. While some argued that Vanloo’s experience and playmaking could be a valuable addition to Indiana’s backcourt, others pointed out the team’s need to address different positions rather than adding more depth to an already crowded guard rotation.

"Indiana Fever would never do it (sadly) but waiving Syd Colson for Julie Vanloo is 100% the right move. Vanloo already one of the most prolific passers in the WNBA & would be a great fit in the Fever offensive system. CC, KM, Aari & Vanloo would run other teams out of the gym," a fan said.

Pat Gray @PatGray94197 LINK Caitlin likes Syd so I don't think that will happen.

silentfanaticforyou @Erikaanada LINK i'd say priority right now is to get a big

Maria R @mariareds LINK Now that we have Aari I don’t think we need Julie. She’s who I wanted as backup PG but at this point I don’t think she fits. I’m also ready for some players that are under 30 and would rather make an exception for Meesseman 🤭

Marumo @Marumo68282580 LINK fever don't need a guard as of now

Shraddha @reportCaitlin LINK Waive Bri and get her and Emma

Julie Vanloo earlier voiced desire to step in for Caitlin Clark

Earlier this year, Julie Vanloo joined a Twitter Space session where she openly discussed the possibility of playing for the Indiana Fever. The Belgian guard acknowledged that with Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell cemented as the starting backcourt, her role would likely be off the bench, something she said she’d gladly embrace.

Vanloo also spoke highly of Clark’s skill set, praising the Fever rookie’s rapid growth throughout her first season. She highlighted Clark’s evolution from being known primarily as a scorer to developing into an elite passer in a remarkably short period of time.

