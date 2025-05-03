Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups and depth charts (May 3) | 2025 WNBA preseason

The WNBA preseason action continues on Saturday, with the Indiana Fever set to open their campaign at home against the Washington Mystics. With Caitlin Clark expected to suit up and lead the charge, anticipation around this matchup is sky-high.
The Fever underwent a major roster overhaul during the offseason. While the front office added valuable veteran leadership and experience, what stood out most was their ability to retain the team's core trio of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell.
Last season, Clark’s impressive rookie campaign helped Indiana snap an eight-year playoff drought. However, the team’s postseason run was cut short with a first-round exit, largely due to a lack of depth and experience. Now, with those issues addressed, the Fever are considered serious contenders for the championship this season.
On the other side, the Mystics generated plenty of buzz during the 2025 WNBA Draft, selecting promising talents Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Georgia Amoore. While the franchise is clearly focused on building for the future, they have a strong foundation of young talent.
Aaliyah Edwards is expected to take a major leap in her second year, while veterans Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin provide much-needed leadership and experience. Unfortunately, Washington suffered a significant setback with Georgia Amoore sidelined due to an ACL injury, a major blow to their developmental plans.
Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever Injury Reports May 3
Washington Mystics injury report
The Mystics have ruled out two players ahead of their preseason opener against the Fever. Georgia Amoore (ACL injury) and Aaliyah Edwards (low back contusion) will both be sidelined for the matchup.
Indiana Fever injury report
The Fever’s injury report features just one name but it’s a significant one. Star point guard Caitlin Clark is listed as questionable due to a left leg injury.
Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups and depth charts May 3
Washington Mystics starting lineup and depth chart
With Georgia Amoore and Aaliyah Edwards already ruled out, the Mystics are down two projected starters heading into their preseason opener. As a result, head coach Sydney Johnson is expected to roll out a starting lineup featuring Jade Melbourne, Brittney Sykes, Sonia Citron, Stefanie Dolson and Shakira Austin.
Indiana Fever starting lineup and depth chart
Head coach Stephanie White is expected to field a starting lineup featuring DeWanna Bonner, Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell.