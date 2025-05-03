  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups and depth charts (May 3) | 2025 WNBA preseason

Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups and depth charts (May 3) | 2025 WNBA preseason

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 03, 2025 10:30 GMT
Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups and depth charts (May 3) | 2025 WNBA preseason. (Image Credit: Getty)
Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups and depth charts (May 3) | 2025 WNBA preseason. (Image Credit: Getty)

The WNBA preseason action continues on Saturday, with the Indiana Fever set to open their campaign at home against the Washington Mystics. With Caitlin Clark expected to suit up and lead the charge, anticipation around this matchup is sky-high.

Ad

The Fever underwent a major roster overhaul during the offseason. While the front office added valuable veteran leadership and experience, what stood out most was their ability to retain the team's core trio of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell.

Last season, Clark’s impressive rookie campaign helped Indiana snap an eight-year playoff drought. However, the team’s postseason run was cut short with a first-round exit, largely due to a lack of depth and experience. Now, with those issues addressed, the Fever are considered serious contenders for the championship this season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

On the other side, the Mystics generated plenty of buzz during the 2025 WNBA Draft, selecting promising talents Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Georgia Amoore. While the franchise is clearly focused on building for the future, they have a strong foundation of young talent.

Aaliyah Edwards is expected to take a major leap in her second year, while veterans Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin provide much-needed leadership and experience. Unfortunately, Washington suffered a significant setback with Georgia Amoore sidelined due to an ACL injury, a major blow to their developmental plans.

Ad

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever Injury Reports May 3

Washington Mystics injury report

The Mystics have ruled out two players ahead of their preseason opener against the Fever. Georgia Amoore (ACL injury) and Aaliyah Edwards (low back contusion) will both be sidelined for the matchup.

Indiana Fever injury report

The Fever’s injury report features just one name but it’s a significant one. Star point guard Caitlin Clark is listed as questionable due to a left leg injury.

Ad

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups and depth charts May 3

Washington Mystics starting lineup and depth chart

With Georgia Amoore and Aaliyah Edwards already ruled out, the Mystics are down two projected starters heading into their preseason opener. As a result, head coach Sydney Johnson is expected to roll out a starting lineup featuring Jade Melbourne, Brittney Sykes, Sonia Citron, Stefanie Dolson and Shakira Austin.

Ad
Starters2nd3rd4th
Jade MelbourneSug SuttonZaay Green
Brittney SykesLucy OlsenJoJo LaceyMorgan Jones
Sonia CitronSika Kone
Stefanie DolsonKiki IriafenEmily Engstler
Shakira AustinAshten PrechtelKhadijiah Cave
Ad

Indiana Fever starting lineup and depth chart

Head coach Stephanie White is expected to field a starting lineup featuring DeWanna Bonner, Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell.

Starters2nd3rd4th
Caitlin ClarkSophie CunninghamSydney ColsonJaelyn Brown
Kelsey MitchellLexie HullBree Hall
DeWanna BonnerDamiris DantasJillian Alleyne
Natasha HowardBrianna Turner
Yvonne Ejim
Aliyah BostonMakayla Timpson
About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications