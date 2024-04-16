WATCH: Angel Reese dazzles in silver dress and red-bottom shoe ensemble ahead of WNBA draft

The highly anticipated WNBA draft is upon us, and LSU's Angel Reese made sure to show up in style. Leading up to Monday night's draft, the women's professional league hosts an event known as the WNBA Orange Carpet where draftees can showcase their fashion sense.

The former LSU Tiger and soon-to-be pro looks like she'll be showing up in one of the most eye-catching outfits of the evening. The WNBA's X account shared a glimpse of Reese's outfit and posted it to give fans a quick look at what to expect in the draft.

Here is a quick clip of Angel Reese modeling her silver dress and red-bottomed heels, as posted by the WNBA:

While some might look at Reese's outfit and only see a glamorous silver dress and similarly toned shoes, some eagle-eyed observers might notice that she brought more color as her shoes revealed a splash of red as she climbed into the bus, which would presumably take her to the draft.

Once she got on the bus, the LSU Tigers star decided to provide more updates. This time, she posted a selfie on her Instagram account.

Angel Reese's IG story

Her life is about to change once a team selects her and her name is announced, so Angel Reese is making sure that she looks good when that happens.

Reese was also sporting customized grillz and nails as she made her way on the Orange Carpet:

What is Angel Reese's projection for the WNBA draft?

The WNBA draft class for 2024 is extremely stacked, and the LSU Tiger's draft projection is compelling evidence of that.

Reese, who averaged 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks in her senior year, is not even one of the projected lottery picks. The four women expected to go in the lottery are Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson and Kamilla Cardoso.

Meanwhile, Reese is projected to go seventh. UConn's Aaliyah Edwards and Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon are projected to go ahead of her at fifth and sixth, respectively. If she does go seventh, she'll begin her professional career with the Chicago Sky, who traded up to get the No. 7 pick from the Minnesota Lynx.

Prior to the trade, the Sky had the eighth pick and the Lynx had the seventh, meaning they simply swapped places in the draft.

Whichever team Reese goes to will get a player who is capable of standing her ground on defense as well as producing on offense. One weakness in her game is her 3-point shooting, as she only made 15.6% of her 3s in college.

However, even if she does not develop into a shooter, Angel Reese still has what it takes to be a star.

