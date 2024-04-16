WNBA Draft 2024 Red Carpet: Time, how to watch, featured players and more

Leading up to the highly anticipated draft, fans of the women's professional league can catch the WNBA Draft 2024 Red Carpet. Well, the WNBA calls it the orange carpet, but understandably, fans might mistakenly refer to it as the 'red carpet' since that is a common term for events like these.

This WNBA Draft event leads directly into the actual draft, where each team announces which college prospect they are taking in hopes of becoming the future of their franchise.

The 2024 class of prospects is a highly anticipated one with college stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese set to begin their journey into the pros and it all begins with the Orange Carpet.

When and where is the WNBA Draft 2024 Red/Orange Carpet?

The 2024 WNBA Orange Carpet will be held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music at 7:30 p.m. ET on Apr. 15. Several WNBA stars, including the draftees, will attend the event.

Top prospects like Clark and Reese, Stanford's Cameron Brink, Brazilian star Kamilla Cardoso and Tennessee's Rickea Jackson are set to attend.

If you are one of the fans excited for this year's WNBA Draft, you can catch the Orange Carpet on the WNBA's official YouTube channel as they live-stream the festivities.

Additionally, it will also be available through the WNBA app and the WNBA's other social media accounts.

The event will also be covered exclusively by ESPN and will be presented by State Farm.

If you're unfamiliar, the WNBA hosts orange carpet events for their drafts as well as their All-Star weekends. This is usually a time for players to showcase their glam and their fashion when they are not dominating on the hardwood.

Who will be taken third in the WNBA Draft?

At this point, it would be one of the biggest rug pulls in history if the Indiana Fever did not take Caitlin Clark as the first pick. The second pick is also pretty much set in stone with two-way player Cameron Brink likely to be selected by the Los Angeles Sparks with their first lottery pick of the night.

After that, however, it isn't quite clear who could go number three. The Chicago Sky will take pick number three after Indiana and LA and they have a tough decision to make.

They can take Rickea Jackson, who is one of the more polished offensive players in the draft, or they can select Kamilla Cardoso, whose stock rose after her performance in the most recent NCAA tournament.

The upcoming draft might offer some surprises, especially with the third pick, so be sure to tune in so you can stay updated on what's happening.

