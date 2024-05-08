WATCH: Nika Muhl clamps Ariel Hearn and scores first WNBA basket vs Phoenix

Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl showcased her lockdown defense during the team's preseason skirmish against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena. The Croatian player was also involved in dishing out a prize assist to Mercedes Russell and making some impressive plays, including a corner three-pointer.

The No. 14 overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft will hope that her efforts will help her bag one of the final roster spots for the Storm ahead of the start of the 2024 WNBA season. Seattle ended their preseason contest with an 85-59 win over the Mercury. Muhl had 6 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Here's a look at her clamping Mercury's Ariel Hearn with some scintillating defense:

There were cheers all around as she also scored her first points in the league. A clip of Muhl taking a free throw has been circulating on social media:

As well as another clip of her first corner three-pointer in the WNBA:

The former UConn Husky was notably absent due to visa issues during the team's first preseason clash against the LA Sparks but showed her capabilities in this preseason game. Now, the side will make the final roster cuts before they take the floor at home on May 14 against the Minnesota Lynx.

Nika Muhl shares her thoughts on WNBA preparations with the Seattle Storm

Known for her aggressive play and physical defense, Nika Muhl is a guard in the same mold as Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. The rookie will ply her trade for the Seattle Storm this season if she makes the final roster. Ahead of the start of the edition, she was asked what it was like to train for the WNBA.

“It's been fun," Muhl said (via ctinsider.com). "It's been very competitive. A lot of learning. A lot of new things. A lot of being challenged, feeling challenged, but overall, just getting to know everybody on and off the court, everybody in the program, the players, the coaches just connecting (with) them and figure out those relationships. It's been a lot, but I like it.”

Nika Muhl is the eighth Husky of all-time to be drafted by Seattle, joining former Husky legend Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart. Muhl’s draft stock rose meteorically after her defense held No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark (now to the Indiana Fever) to just six first-half points in the Final Four. Before the national semifinal, she was projected to be selected as a late second-round pick.

Now with the Storm, Muhl, who donned the No. 10 jersey with UConn, will sport No. 1 on her jersey as the team had previously retired No. 10 in honor of Sue Bird, as per ctinsider.com.