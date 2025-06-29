"We about to get that dub" - Caitlin Clark acknowledges Cathy Engelbert's shoutout to Fever star for All-Star captaincy and Commissioner Cup finals

In her sophomore season, Caitlin Clark received the most votes in the WNBA for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game and was named captain of her team. She'll face off against fellow captain Napheesa Collier in the July 19 showcase in Indianapolis.
The big news came at a time when the Indiana Fever is set to make their first appearance in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final. The Fever will face defending champions Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, July 1, in Minnesota.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert took the opportunity to personally congratulate the Indiana Fever star.
"Caitlin, I just want to personally congratulate you on being named captain for the 2025 WNBA All-Star team," Engelbert said, drawing huge cheers from the Fever team.
However, when the league commissioner wished the best to the Fever team for the Commissioner Cup on Tuesday, Clark had a confident response.
"Yeah, we about to get that dub Cathy," Clark said.
Clark also received the highest votes in the WNBA All-Star voting. According to the WNBA, she received over 1 million votes in the All-Star voting, the highest total in league history.
Caitlin Clark has been dealing with a groin injury and hasn't appeared in the last two games for the Fever. Her status has been "day-to-day" on the injury report; the chance of Clark returning for the Commissioner Cup title game seems very thin.
Christine Brennan makes a blunt claim about Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's rivalry
The Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark has become the hottest topic among WNBA fans in the last two seasons. In her rookie season, Reese made a big claim and claimed that people wanted to watch WNBA games because of her as well and not just Clark.
On Saturday, Christine Brennan, USA Today's sports columnist and the author of "On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women's Sports," appeared on ESPN LA. discussing that the spike in WNBA's ratings is all because of the Indiana Fever star, and Angel Reese had no role to play in it.
"The TV viewership is all about Caitlin Clark, not Angel and Caitlin. Just Caitlin," Brennan said. "I think Angel is a great rebounder and excellent at what she does, but she doesn’t move the needle when it comes to ratings. Caitlin does."
After a stellar rookie season, Clark's sophomore season has been hit with injuries, missing multiple games in the process. Clark's absence could also severely impact the Indiana Fever's playoff chances.