  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • "We got a new assist fraud" - WNBA fans baffled as announcers fumble Paige Bueckers' franchise assist record announcement

"We got a new assist fraud" - WNBA fans baffled as announcers fumble Paige Bueckers' franchise assist record announcement

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 16, 2025 04:30 GMT
Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
WNBA fans reacted to announcers fumbling Paige Bueckers' franchise assist record announcement [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans were bewildered watching the Dallas Wings announcer fumble Paige Bueckers' record on Friday. As Bueckers and the Wings were set to face the LA Sparks, the rookie guard had 141 assists to her credit, two shy of Odessy Sims for a franchise record by a rookie.

Ad

When Bueckers broke Sims' record in the first quarter, the Wings' graphic team mistakenly put her season total of 481 points as 481 assists on the screen and put it into perspective as "franchise record for a rookie season."

Just to put the gravity of the mistake, the total assist record for a season is held by Caitlin Clark (337), who made history in her rookie year in 2024. Paige Bueckers' correct number should have been 143 assists.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The matter was exacerbated when the announcers had no idea about the correct number and read the exact number on screen, deservedly showering praise on her.

Ad

Reacting to the post, a fan trolled the Wings announcers:

"You are expecting anything competent from the Dallas Wings broadcast 😭."
Ad

Another fan slammed the Wings broadcast team for their unserious attitude:

"Do they even try to post correct numbers anymore? Lol. Pretty sure ole girl only had 141 before today’s game 🤣."
Ad
"That is hilarious because the commentators genuinely believe she has 481 assists 😭."
Ad

One fan wasn't ready to buy the mistake narrative and said that the stat numbers were deliberately messed with.

"Absolutely no way that was an honest mistake, it is intentional."
Ad

A fan shaded both Phoenix Mercury Alyssa Thomas and Bueckers, calling them "frauds."

"Move over AT we got a new Assist fraud."
Ad

One wrote that the commentators have been trying to glorify Bueckers and paint her as a superstar by lying.

"They are determined to make PB into something she is not. A phenom she isn’t."
Ad

One fan slammed the Wings' broadcast graphics team for "misleading" and "lying" to the viewers.

"wtf is going on 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Why r they lying ??? Caitlin Clark has the record ,not just rookie record for assists in a season. Paige Bueckers is not even close to it. Can we stop misleading the viewers? Paige had 141 before today 😂😂🔥🔥🔥🚨🚨🚨"
Ad

Paige Bueckers closes gap for A'ja Wilson's WNBA record

Irrespective of what mistake was made about Paige Bueckers' assist numbers, the Wings player has written her name in the history books.

Earlier this month, despite a loss to the Washington Mystics, Bueckers became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 450+ points, 100+ rebounds and 100+ assists, taking only 25 games.

While she has been getting inked in history pages, the Wings star is moving close to another big record. Bueckers has scored at least 10 points in all 27 games of her rookie season. The Wings' Rookie of the Year candidate is only six games shy of the league record, held by A'ja Wilson.

Only Cynthia Cooper (28) and Candace Parker (32) have had more consecutive 10+ points games than Bueckers. The Wings have 10 more games left this season.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications