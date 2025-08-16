"We got a new assist fraud" - WNBA fans baffled as announcers fumble Paige Bueckers' franchise assist record announcement

WNBA fans were bewildered watching the Dallas Wings announcer fumble Paige Bueckers' record on Friday. As Bueckers and the Wings were set to face the LA Sparks, the rookie guard had 141 assists to her credit, two shy of Odessy Sims for a franchise record by a rookie.When Bueckers broke Sims' record in the first quarter, the Wings' graphic team mistakenly put her season total of 481 points as 481 assists on the screen and put it into perspective as &quot;franchise record for a rookie season.&quot;Just to put the gravity of the mistake, the total assist record for a season is held by Caitlin Clark (337), who made history in her rookie year in 2024. Paige Bueckers' correct number should have been 143 assists.The matter was exacerbated when the announcers had no idea about the correct number and read the exact number on screen, deservedly showering praise on her.Reacting to the post, a fan trolled the Wings announcers:&quot;You are expecting anything competent from the Dallas Wings broadcast 😭.&quot;yapping @ForGoodAriLINK@nosyone4 You are expecting anything competent from the Dallas Wings broadcast 😭Another fan slammed the Wings broadcast team for their unserious attitude:&quot;Do they even try to post correct numbers anymore? Lol. Pretty sure ole girl only had 141 before today’s game 🤣.&quot;Ado // ANTS_SaViOr 🇧🇦 @ANTS_SaViOrLINK@nosyone4 Do they even try to post correct numbers anymore? Lol. Pretty sure ole girl only had 141 before today’s game 🤣&quot;That is hilarious because the commentators genuinely believe she has 481 assists 😭.&quot;Sabri H @Sabri01HLINK@nosyone4 That is hilarious because the commentators genuinely believe she has 481 assists 😭One fan wasn't ready to buy the mistake narrative and said that the stat numbers were deliberately messed with.&quot;Absolutely no way that was an honest mistake, it is intentional.&quot;Skp @mniequitalindaLINK@nosyone4 Absolutely no way that was an honest mistake, it is intentional.A fan shaded both Phoenix Mercury Alyssa Thomas and Bueckers, calling them &quot;frauds.&quot;&quot;Move over AT we got a new Assist fraud.&quot;Arndt You Writing? @DanArndtWritesLINK@nosyone4 Move over AT we got a new Assist fraudOne wrote that the commentators have been trying to glorify Bueckers and paint her as a superstar by lying.&quot;They are determined to make PB into something she is not. A phenom she isn’t.&quot;Elly May @Stormy95674776LINK@nosyone4 They are determined to make PB into something she is not. A phenom she isn’t.One fan slammed the Wings' broadcast graphics team for &quot;misleading&quot; and &quot;lying&quot; to the viewers.&quot;wtf is going on 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Why r they lying ??? Caitlin Clark has the record ,not just rookie record for assists in a season. Paige Bueckers is not even close to it. Can we stop misleading the viewers? Paige had 141 before today 😂😂🔥🔥🔥🚨🚨🚨&quot;Michael @mikeaalen112735LINKwtf is going on 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Why r they lying ??? Caitlin Clark has the record ,not just rookie record for assists in a season. Paige Bueckers is not even close to it. Can we stop misleading the viewers? Paige had 141 before today 😂😂🔥🔥🔥🚨🚨🚨Paige Bueckers closes gap for A'ja Wilson's WNBA recordIrrespective of what mistake was made about Paige Bueckers' assist numbers, the Wings player has written her name in the history books. Earlier this month, despite a loss to the Washington Mystics, Bueckers became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 450+ points, 100+ rebounds and 100+ assists, taking only 25 games.While she has been getting inked in history pages, the Wings star is moving close to another big record. Bueckers has scored at least 10 points in all 27 games of her rookie season. The Wings' Rookie of the Year candidate is only six games shy of the league record, held by A'ja Wilson.Only Cynthia Cooper (28) and Candace Parker (32) have had more consecutive 10+ points games than Bueckers. The Wings have 10 more games left this season.