  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • "We like long walks": Lexie Hull shares adorable photo with furry companion as she strolls along Miami beach

"We like long walks": Lexie Hull shares adorable photo with furry companion as she strolls along Miami beach

By Atishay Jain
Modified Mar 03, 2025 12:00 GMT
&quot;We like long walks&quot;: Lexie Hull shares adorable photo with furry companion as she strolls along Miami beach. (Image Credit: Getty and Lexie Hull/Instagram)
"We like long walks": Lexie Hull shares adorable photo with furry companion as she strolls along Miami beach. (Image Credit: Getty and Lexie Hull/Instagram)

Lexie Hull is currently representing the Rose Basketball Club in the ongoing 3x3 Unrivaled league in Miami. With Rose BC having a day off on Sunday, the star forward took the opportunity to relax and enjoy some time at the beach. She wasn’t alone, though, as she was accompanied by her furry companion for a beach stroll.

Ad

Hull gave her followers a glimpse of her downtime, sharing a photo of herself walking along the shore with her dog and adding a heartfelt caption.

"We like long walks on the beach," Hull wrote.
Credit: Lexie Hull/Instagram)
Credit: Lexie Hull/Instagram)

Lexie Hull was in action on Saturday when the Rose BC suffered a 71-62 defeat to the Mist Basketball Club. The former Stanford wing had a tough outing and her underperformance contributed to the team’s loss.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hull played 13 minutes and struggled offensively, shooting just 1 of 9 from the field, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range. She grabbed three rebounds, but overall, her performance fell far short of her usual standard.

Ad

However, Hull will have the opportunity to bounce back on Monday. The Rose BC is set to face off against the Laces BC, giving Hull a chance to regain her rhythm and shooting touch.

Lexie Hull is a fan of Unrivaled

Lexie Hull is making the most of her offseason by honing her skills through competitive basketball in preparation for the upcoming 2025 WNBA season. Hull recently shared that she is a fan of the 3x3 Unrivaled league as it provides players with an opportunity to stay in the U.S. and continue playing high-level basketball, rather than heading overseas during the offseason.

Ad
"I'm a huge fan of both (Unrivaled and AU)," Hull said. "It's just awesome for players to stay in the states to work on their game... and it's great that they have player development coaches here and at Athletes Unlimited."

So far, Hull is averaging 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists over 11 games. Her steady contributions played a crucial role in the Rose BC's recent five-game winning streak.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी