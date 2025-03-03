"We like long walks": Lexie Hull shares adorable photo with furry companion as she strolls along Miami beach

Lexie Hull is currently representing the Rose Basketball Club in the ongoing 3x3 Unrivaled league in Miami. With Rose BC having a day off on Sunday, the star forward took the opportunity to relax and enjoy some time at the beach. She wasn’t alone, though, as she was accompanied by her furry companion for a beach stroll.

Hull gave her followers a glimpse of her downtime, sharing a photo of herself walking along the shore with her dog and adding a heartfelt caption.

"We like long walks on the beach," Hull wrote.

Credit: Lexie Hull/Instagram)

Lexie Hull was in action on Saturday when the Rose BC suffered a 71-62 defeat to the Mist Basketball Club. The former Stanford wing had a tough outing and her underperformance contributed to the team’s loss.

Hull played 13 minutes and struggled offensively, shooting just 1 of 9 from the field, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range. She grabbed three rebounds, but overall, her performance fell far short of her usual standard.

However, Hull will have the opportunity to bounce back on Monday. The Rose BC is set to face off against the Laces BC, giving Hull a chance to regain her rhythm and shooting touch.

Lexie Hull is a fan of Unrivaled

Lexie Hull is making the most of her offseason by honing her skills through competitive basketball in preparation for the upcoming 2025 WNBA season. Hull recently shared that she is a fan of the 3x3 Unrivaled league as it provides players with an opportunity to stay in the U.S. and continue playing high-level basketball, rather than heading overseas during the offseason.

"I'm a huge fan of both (Unrivaled and AU)," Hull said. "It's just awesome for players to stay in the states to work on their game... and it's great that they have player development coaches here and at Athletes Unlimited."

So far, Hull is averaging 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists over 11 games. Her steady contributions played a crucial role in the Rose BC's recent five-game winning streak.

