"Weird and ugly rivalry" - WNBA fans react to graphics revealing Caitlin Clark’s popularity eclipsed Angel Reese’s pre-hand gesture moment

WNBA fans were once again abuzz on social media as they reacted to a latest graphics pitting young rival basketball stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. In particular, the gave their two cents on the popularity numbers of the two during their collegiate days.

Ad

In Google Trends data shared on X on Thursday, it was revealed how searches on the Web for Clark during the 2023 March Madness was already ahead of Reese's even before the latter's hand gesture in the Finals further jolted their rivalry.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans gave their varying takes on the graphics, taking to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

"Reese did have hype for double doubles her junior year. She was getting her flowers, just wasn't the same as CC. It should never have been made into weird and ugly rivalry. The only ones who benefited from this nasty narrative were weird media. Not fans. Not the players," one fan pointed out.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"CC was selling out away games long before any of us even knew who Angel was," a user asserted.

"Caitlin Calek created her own motion. Facts over feelings!" another laid down.

"I love receipts!" one fan chimed in.

"The CC phenomenon was already happening before the 2023 championship, which is why that game drew a massive record audience, and Angel was already successful at off-court marketing before that, and the Angel hand wave got a lot of attention, and CC is by far the biggest draw," a comment tried to put things in perspective.

Ad

"Bad chart & analysis. But also the original tweet is wrong as well. All this shows is that both players got popular during the 2023 finals," a fan said.

"Yes Angel was a social media influencer before that other girl.. that other girl that is not an influencer but just plays basketball," another user put forth.

Ad

Caitlin Clark's rivalry with Reese was further amplified when in the final moments of the 2023 national championship game between Iowa and LSU when Reese walked up to Clark and pointed to her ring finger. Many viewed it as taunting on her part as they claimed the title.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese say rivalry nothing personal

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese said they embrace the rivalry that they have, which has now extended to the WNBA. They, however, assert that it is nothing personal.

Ad

They made it known through the course of their rookie campaign. saying that much of the heat surrounding their rivalry was just generally being hyped up.

"For us, it's a game of basketball. That's what it is," said Caitlin Clark of her being piited against Reese.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I love that we're able to compete and still be cool after, regardless of the outside noise. When we get between the lines and we're ready to compete, we just want to win," Reese, for her part, said in an interview with Women's Health.

While they try not to put too much weight on their rivalry, there is no denying that it has considerably provided added dimension to the lure of the WNBA, which experienced significantly improved numbers in both television viewership and game attendance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback