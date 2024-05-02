"Weirded out if it wasn't like that": Caitlin Clark anticipates roaring crowd for Indiana Fever's WNBA pre-season opener

There's a lot of hype around WNBA's top rookie, Caitlin Clark, as fans await her debut for the Indiana Fever. It won't be long until the crowds will get a chance to see Clark in action as the Fever will start playing on May 3. That will be the first of the team's two preseason games and it's expected to be packed with fans.

The Fever drafted Clark out of Iowa, who was already heavily considered the top prospect in the 2024 WNBA Draft class. While she was in college, she took over the women's games with her exceptional shooting ability and a penchant to put up high scores in significant games.

Many fans expect her to perform the same way in her professional debut, which is a tough thing to ask for a rookie. But Clark isn't any ordinary rookie, as she shared her excitement to finally play in the big leagues and make a mark in the professional scene.

In her media availability, the star guard was asked about how fans are excited about her career and to see her in action on Friday.

"I think it just shows that these people are itching for the WNBA season, I'm just excited," Clark said. "I think it's going to be special and really fun. The crowds are gonna be great, whether we're here, whether we're on the road.

"It's gonna be loud, people are gonna be screaming and I think I would be almost be more weirded out if it wasn't like that. I think the transition's been amazing, the support I felt from this community has been tremendous and I'm just excited to get playing."

With her confidence, Clark could soon take over the league and become the face of the Indiana franchise.

Caitlin Clark gets compared to two Birds

During the Fever's media day, general manager Lin Dunn had an interesting take on Caitlin Clark's future. She was asked to compare the rookie to Sue Bird, the recently retired WNBA star who left a lasting legacy, and Larry Bird, an Indiana native who became a superstar for the Boston Celtics.

"I see many characteristics between Sue Bird and Caitlin Clark some 20 years later," Dunn said. If she stays healthy, adapts quickly to the physicality of this league, she has the potential to have that kind of career.”

She mentioned that Clark has the potential to be a great player in the league and as long as she's healthy, she'll be able to be a great guard.

"Let’s hope she has the impact on this franchise that Larry had on his franchise."

Being compared to two legendary figures is one of the highest compliments an athlete could get. The expectations are high and fans hope that Clark will leave it all on the floor and have a great career.

