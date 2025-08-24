  • home icon
What is the beef between Caitlin Clark's new teammate Aerial Powers and Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve? All details uncovered

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 24, 2025 04:26 GMT
What is the beef between Caitlin Clark
What is the beef between Caitlin Clark's new teammate Aerial Powers and Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve? (Photos: IMAGN)

The Indiana Fever signed Aerial Powers to a seven-day hardship contract amid their injury woes, which include uncertainty surrounding Caitlin Clark's recovery. Powers is a one-time WNBA champion, but she's also controversial due to her beef with Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.

Powers signed with the Lynx in 2021 after two and a half seasons and a title with the Washington Mystics. She was one of the best players off the bench in the WNBA in her first year in Minnesota. She earned a starting spot in 2022 and was the Lynx's leading scorer along with Sylvia Fowles at 14.4 points per game.

However, things turned sour in her third year, and she only played 20 games and didn't start a single contest. She left Minnesota via free agency, joining the Atlanta Dream last season. She signed with the Golden State Valkyries back in June but was waived after just two games.

Aerial Powers is set to make her debut for the Indiana Fever on Sunday against the Minnesota Lynx. It will be interesting to see if there are going to be some fireworks due to Powers' history with the Lynx, especially with coach Cheryl Reeve.

But what's the beef between the player and coach? According to Just Women's Sports, Powers' unhappiness with Reeve began after the coach benched her after she recovered from an ankle injury. She endured the injury at the start of the 2023 season, and when she was ready to play, she was given limited minutes and even DNPs.

Powers, who is an outspoken individual, wasn't quiet about her situation and hinted at her unhappiness on social media. She even tweeted that she couldn't wait to play for another team the following season. Her girlfriend even chimed in by claiming that the Lynx had a toxic environment.

Aerial Powers and Cheryl Reeve had an awkward encounter on the airplane last year

Aerial Powers and Cheryl Reeve had an awkward encounter on the airplane last year
Aerial Powers and Cheryl Reeve had an awkward encounter on the airplane last year. (Photo: IMAGN)

Apart from being a pro basketball player, Aerial Powers also has a budding streaming career. Powers was on a live stream last year, documenting her trip to Phoenix for the WNBA All-Star Game.

As fate would have it, Powers' seatmate on the airplane was coach Cheryl Reeve, who was in charge of Team USA for that All-Star Game. Reeve immediately switched seats as the player laughed at the incident.

It's unclear if the two have patched things up, but they are set to meet again on Sunday in Minnesota as Powers makes her Fever debut.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
