What is the beef between Caitlin Clark's new teammate Aerial Powers and Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve? All details uncovered

The Indiana Fever signed Aerial Powers to a seven-day hardship contract amid their injury woes, which include uncertainty surrounding Caitlin Clark's recovery. Powers is a one-time WNBA champion, but she's also controversial due to her beef with Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve. Powers signed with the Lynx in 2021 after two and a half seasons and a title with the Washington Mystics. She was one of the best players off the bench in the WNBA in her first year in Minnesota. She earned a starting spot in 2022 and was the Lynx's leading scorer along with Sylvia Fowles at 14.4 points per game.However, things turned sour in her third year, and she only played 20 games and didn't start a single contest. She left Minnesota via free agency, joining the Atlanta Dream last season. She signed with the Golden State Valkyries back in June but was waived after just two games. Aerial Powers is set to make her debut for the Indiana Fever on Sunday against the Minnesota Lynx. It will be interesting to see if there are going to be some fireworks due to Powers' history with the Lynx, especially with coach Cheryl Reeve. But what's the beef between the player and coach? According to Just Women's Sports, Powers' unhappiness with Reeve began after the coach benched her after she recovered from an ankle injury. She endured the injury at the start of the 2023 season, and when she was ready to play, she was given limited minutes and even DNPs. Powers, who is an outspoken individual, wasn't quiet about her situation and hinted at her unhappiness on social media. She even tweeted that she couldn't wait to play for another team the following season. Her girlfriend even chimed in by claiming that the Lynx had a toxic environment. LIQUID | Aerial Powers @aerial_powers23LINKThank you so much. I look forward to them coming to see me play next year with another organization 😊Aerial Powers and Cheryl Reeve had an awkward encounter on the airplane last yearAerial Powers and Cheryl Reeve had an awkward encounter on the airplane last year. (Photo: IMAGN)Apart from being a pro basketball player, Aerial Powers also has a budding streaming career. Powers was on a live stream last year, documenting her trip to Phoenix for the WNBA All-Star Game. As fate would have it, Powers' seatmate on the airplane was coach Cheryl Reeve, who was in charge of Team USA for that All-Star Game. Reeve immediately switched seats as the player laughed at the incident. Ken Swift @kenswiftLINKOk @aerial_powers23 tomorrows your chance for some get back.It's unclear if the two have patched things up, but they are set to meet again on Sunday in Minnesota as Powers makes her Fever debut.