"When I asked her why No. 1?": Storms rookie Nika Muhl shares sweet story behind Sue Bird's touch in choosing jersey number

As she gets ready to start her WNBA career, Nika Muhl has shared details about her jersey number choice. The No. 14 overall pick in this year's draft will wear the No. 1 jersey with the Seattle Storm, which is a common number in the NBA.

Muhl shared the story behind that selection today and said that Storm legend Sue Bird was responsible for her selection.

"Basically, we all know No. 10, Sue [Bird], is a retired number. I was like, I don't know what number I'm gonna wear, so I facetimed Sue and I asked her what number I should wear and she took a day to think about it and she came back to me with an answer of No. 1," Muhl said in a video shared by the WNBA.

"And when I asked her why No. 1, she said, 'This is a new beginning, but you're not starting from scratch.' I loved that whole analogy, I love the whole story, and yeah, Sue actually picked it and I love it."

Muhl is finally ready to make her WNBA debut after a pending visa approval prevented her from playing in the season's first four games. The Storm will face the Indiana Fever tonight, hoping to get the second win of the campaign in Muhl's first game in the league.

Nika Muhl sends a message to Caitlin Clark ahead of tonight's game

Nika Muhl showed her defensive abilities in college, leaving a notable mark on UConn. As a pro, she's ready to do the same and help the Storm win games on the defensive end of the ball.

She will face Caitlin Clark for the first time in the big league today, and before this duel, Muhl sent a message to the Fever rookie.

"Caitlin, my girl. I missed you so much. I love you. Hopefully, we both make the team," Muhl said in a video shared by LaChina Robinson. "And I can't wait to see you and play against you, man!"

She also told Clark not to attempt logo shots, as she had already started doing that against the Connecticut Sun.

"No logo 3s against me! No logo 3s. Love you, Caitlin!"

Nika Muhl's much-awaited debut can't happen at a better time. The Storm has missed several players due to injuries, and having the Croatian player back can help this team stay competitive in the early stages of the season.