When will Rickea Jackson make her debut for LA Sparks? Date, time, where to watch

Rickea Jackson was one of the biggest picks in the 2024 WNBA draft. She was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks at No. 4 pairing her with Cameron Brink, who the Sparks took at No. 2 out of Stanford. With the season starting soon, Jackson is ready to make her professional debut.

Jackson, who played for Tennessee, will debut at 9:30 p.m. EST on Friday in a preseason game between the Spraks and the Seattle Storm as part of the WNBA Canada Game in Edmonton. She will play her second and last preseason game against Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner at 7 p.m. on May 10 at the Phoenix Mercury.

Rickea Jackson will make her WNBA regular-season debut against the visiting Atlanta Dream at 10 p.m. EST on May 15. Nyadiew Puoch, who played in WNBL and was selected by the Dream in the first round, will also debut.

Fans can watch all games by attending in person or watching on live stream through WNBA League Pass, which costs $35 for the season. Individual games can also be bought at $2.99.

Coach Curt Miller believes in Rickea Jackson’s impact on Sparks

After over a decade, the Los Angeles Sparks got to land one of the top four selections in the WNBA draft. Rickea Jackson was one of the best offensive picks in the 2024 WNBA draft. Her addition to the Sparks along with Cameron Brink could make the team among the best in the WNBA.

Sparks coach Curt Miller said that Rickea Jackson will boost his team’s offense.

“I’ll argue with anyone that Rickea might be the best three-level scorer in this draft that was available early on,” Miller said. “So, while we talk a lot about rim protection and rebounding, the scoring and how they can play together was certainly part of the game plan.”

Given Jackson can play different positions, the Sparks will try to exploit her versatility.

The probability of Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson, the No. 2 and No. 4 picks in the draft, being in the starting lineup is high. The team doesn't have a certified superstar player after 2012 No. 1 pick Nneka Ogwumike left for the Seattle Storm.