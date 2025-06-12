When is WNBA All-Star Game 2025? Key dates, fan voting and more details explored

The WNBA All-Star game is set to return, delivering a weekend of marquee matchups and excitement for eager fans. Voting for the All-Star selection opened Thursday.

The voting phase runs until June 28, with fans able to cast their votes via WNBA.com or on the WNBA app. On Tuesday, the league also published a press release containing the key details for the highly anticipated event.

Here are the key dates, fan voting procedure, and more details for the 2025 WNBA All-Star game/weekend:

When and where is the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend taking place?

This year, the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Fever. The venue also hosted this year's NBA All-Star Weekend.

The All-Star game set for July 19 will be a matchup without any conference affiliations, discontinuing the WNBA vs USA Women's National Team trend, which was the main attraction in last season's All-Star weekend. The league had long considered Indiana as a host city, with Commissioner Cathy Engelbert previously praising its suitability for the event.

"The city of Indianapolis and the entire state of Indiana have such an incredible and enduring passion for the game of basketball," Engelbert said on Aug. 15,2024, "making the region the perfect host to celebrate the WNBA and the game’s greatest stars."

The All-Star weekend will feature other enjoyable events like the skills game and the 3-point contest, apart from the main game.

How will the players be selected for the WNBA All-Star game?

The players will be selected through a combination of fan votes, player votes, and media panelists' votes. The fans will account for 50 percent of the vote, while all active players and media players will account for 25 percent of the votes each.

The players will be segregated into two groups—guards and frontcourt. There will be three voting categories: fan votes, player votes and media votes. After all the votes are tallied and an average is calculated, the players with the best scores will be named as WNBA All-Star game starters. In case of ties, fan votes will be used as tiebreakers.

After the starters have been selected, the league's coaches will select 12 reserve players; however, they cannot vote for a player from their team. The two players with the best scores will be named as captains, and they will then draft their teammates from the remaining eight starters, followed by the reserves.

How to watch the 2025 WNBA All-Star game?

This season's WNBA All-Star game will be broadcast on ABC on Jul. 19 from 8:30 p.m. ET. A half-hour pregame show, "WNBA Countdown," will precede the main game.

The fans who have subscribed to the WNBA League Pass can also catch the game's online live stream on the WNBA app.

