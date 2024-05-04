Where to watch LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm 2024 WNBA Preseason Game? Date, time and streaming options

The LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm matchup on Saturday highlights the WNBA preseason games tonight. This will be the first and last time that two teams from the Western Conference meet in the preseason. Tonight will also be the night that Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson, two of the top rookies this season, will make their debuts for the Sparks.

The preseason matchup between the Sparks and the Storm is part of the WNBA's Canada Games campaign. After this, the Sparks will play the Phoenix Mercury for their last preseason outing, while the Storm will play the Mercury for a home preseason game.

The timing and the streaming options for the LA Sparks vs. Seattle Storm game are already out. Here are the details about the streaming options and TV schedule for the game tonight.

When and where to watch LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm

Start Time: Saturday, May 4, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Rogers Place, Edmonton

Location: Canada

Tickets: Fans can avail of the tickets for the preseason and regular season games on StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster. The ticket price for the Sparks vs. Storm game is as low as $23.

How to watch LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm

The preseason game between the LA Sparks and Seattle Storm will not be nationally televised. However, there are other ways that fans can enjoy the game on TV. Local fans can watch the game on TSN TV.

LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm live streaming details

WNBA League Pass is the best available option for viewers to catch the contest online. Fans can livestream the LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm game by subscribing to the League Pass.

The WNBA League Pass subscription allows fans to livestream all WNBA games during the season. They can either subscribe to the pass for the entire season for $35 or purchase any individual matchup for $2.99.

LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm set for testing preseason

The Storm and the Sparks have played 86 games against each other, including last season. The Storm have maintained a slight edge over the Sparks, winning 45 of the total matchups. The Storm, led by Nneka Ogwumike and Jewell Loyd, still have an edge over the Sparks, despite Brink and Jackson.

However, with a new roster and some of the top players in the country playing for the Sparks, their hope should be high this season. Last year, the Sparks won only 17 of the 40 games they played. On the other hand, the Storm triumphed in only 11 of the total 40 matchups.

There is no clear answer as to whether Sparks coach Curt Miller will add Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson to the starting lineup. However, there is a high chance that Brink should make a cut in the starting lineup.