"White heterosexual woman in a Black lesbian league" - Clay Travis gives his theory behind Caitlin Clark facing heat in WNBA

Caitlin Clark has been linked to far-ranging debates since emerging as a star as a junior at Iowa. On the court, the Indiana Fever rookie has been on the receiving end of physical violence and criticism, sounding alarms for fans and analysts.

Clay Travis of Outkick shared his thoughts on all the negative comments about Clark, one of the most exciting prospects in WNBA history, on Monday.

"Here's the reality," Clay said on Fox News. "It’s not just race though. It’s also sexuality. Caitlin Clark is a white heterosexual woman in a Black lesbian league, and they resent and are jealous of all of the attention and the shoe deal that she got."

Clark has impacted the WNBA during the first three weeks. The No. 1 pick in April's draft has drawn a lot of attention to the league, although her arrival doesn't seem to be making her peers happy. Clark isn't on a competitive team, but that hasn't stopped fans from attending her games or watching them on television in droves and record numbers.

Then again, the comments and actions towards her have rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, including NBA legend Charles Barkley, who called out Clark's colleagues a couple of weeks ago.

Austin Rivers urges Caitlin Clark's opponents to 'cut the jealousy'

Not only did Barkley send a message to Caitlin Clark's opponents, but NBA free agent Austin Rivers, too. The controversial analyst tweeted a video on Saturday, urging WNBA players to cut the jealousy about her.

“For the longest time, the WNBA was synonymous with a lot of things — not making a lot of money, actually losing money … their athletes were not being compensated (and) treated properly, and as a whole, their sport, in terms of women playing basketball, did not garner the proper attention,” he said.

“And now this woman comes along and brings the world in and is now giving y'all that proper attention and respect ... and instead of being appreciative and acknowledging that, you guys are coming at her with these hate-a** comments.”

