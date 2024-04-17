Who has the biggest WNBA contract in history? Salary and more explored

The arrival of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and the rest of the 2024 WNBA draft class put the league's salary under a microscope. There is a huge difference between the salaries and contracts of the WNBA and NBA, mainly due to revenue. But what was the biggest contract in WNBA history?

According to Spotrac, the largest contract signed in the history of the league was worth $899,480 for four years. Three players inked the historic deal in 2020 - Elene Delle Donne, Skylar Diggins-Smith and DeWanna Bonner.

Delle Donne was just a year removed from winning her first championship and second MVP award when she signed the contract with the Washington Mystics. Diggins-Smith was a free agent and the Phoenix Mercury lured her with the historic contract.

As for Bonner, she was also a free agent and signed with the Connecticut Sun. The most recent big contract signed was a three-year, $725,952 deal between Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings.

Who has the highest salary for the 2024 WNBA season?

Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces is the WNBA's highest earner this season. Young has a salary of $252,420 from her two-year, $504,900 extension. She's one of the reasons why the Aces won back-to-back championships and was rightfully rewarded by the franchise.

Young averaged 17.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 40 regular season games last year, while narrowly missing the 50-40-90 club with a 52/45/87 shooting split. She was slightly worse in the playoffs, putting up 16.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals.

Who is the richest WNBA player ever?

According to multiple outlets, Sue Bird is the richest WNBA player ever based on her net worth. Bird has an estimated net worth of between $8 and $10 million. She played in the league for 21 years before finally retiring at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Bird was one of the most popular players in the league in the 2000s and it carried to the 2010s. She helped keep basketball popular in Seattle, winning four championships with the Storm.

Most of her net worth came from her endorsements with brands such as Nike, American Express, Corona, State Farm and CarMax. She also invested in companies such as Tonal and Diveplane, as per the Business Insider.

